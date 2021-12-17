sensational scandal in the Vatican, who is the lady – Libero Quotidiano





An old, but still current form of scam. To report it is Jimmy Ghione, sent by Strip the News, which in the episode of Thursday 16 December returns to take care of people who pretend to be disabled near St. Peter’s. The goal, of course, is to fooling tourists and passers-by who give them alms. This is the case of a lady who, explains the satirical news of Canale 5, could get “the Oscar”. The lady asks for money by leaning on a low stick and showing herself fatigued in walking.





To look more realistic the lady also wears more socks than expected, in order to show the legs and ankles more swollen than normal. A real scam to which, however, some tourists fall by giving the lady a few coins. “Then – Ghione continues in the service -, at the end of the shift enter the shops in the area and change the money“.





The exhibitors confirm this. “They do more than we do, they make 200/300 euros a day“, says a saleswoman. And in fact at the end of the day the lady waits for the bus, straight and without a stick.” Healthy as a fish she takes the subway and goes home, even here for free since she queues up with a passenger. “Like her there are many false invalids. “Do we want to finish it?”, asks the envoy to the woman while she avoids answering by going away quietly as if nothing had happened.





Here the entire report by Jimmy Ghione on false invalids aired on Striscia la Notizia