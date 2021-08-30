sensational turnaround, from ban to reconfirmation

A few days ago the well-known paid content sharing social had released an official note that had the resonance of an earthquake, OnlyFans had in fact announced that it wanted to completely ban all adult content from its platform, a decision that had deeply shaken the community committed and earning good money came as a result of the numerous pressures exerted by the companies involved in the management of payments.

The company based in London had in fact received some really exhausting pressure from the payment agencies, which combined with the heavy report of the New York Times columnist, Nicholas Kristof, had led the upper echelons to decide once and for all towards the ban. adult content believed to be out of control now, or at least what it looked like.

The radical turnaround

After such a heavy decision OnlyFans has decided to retrace its steps, the well-known platform will not proceed to ban adult content starting from October as it had announced, a news that made the vast majority of content creators breathe a sigh of relief. present.

The decision came suddenly without an explanation to accompany it, which however could lie in the incredible amount of money that this type of content moves, which leads OnlyFans to invoice the beauty of 3.09 billion dollars a year, figure that following a ban like the one previously announced would have seen a substantial downsizing.

The various content creators can therefore breathe a sigh of relief, the worst seems to be over at least for now.