SenseiNode: How the Blockchain Infrastructure Startup 5 Unicorn Founders Invested In Works

Just as Internet providers, or ISPs, the infrastructure companies that provided connectivity for the incipient miracle of the network of networks, emerged at the end of the 90s, now, in times of crypto boom, those who offer the infrastructure for companies and institutions to ride the blockchain wave. And that they can do it by delegating complicated systems, and in a scalable and secure way.

That is the objective of SenseiNode, a startup that defines itself as the first provider of blockchain infrastructure services in Latin America. In other words, they facilitate the realization of new business models based on crypto and the “block chain”. “We are like fiber optics that allow connections to happen; or, getting more techies, like the crypto Amazon Web Services. We are ‘illuminating’ the region with nodes and just as at the beginning of the internet it was not known that Google and Amazon would be created on the network, for example, it stimulates us to know that thousands of blockchain applications will be created on our nodes that we have not yet imagined”, he told Infobae Pablo LarguíaCEO and co-founder of SenseiNode.

The complete team: Ignacio Roizman, Martín Fernández, Pablo Larguía, Rodrigo Benzaquen and Jesús Chitty, founders of the startup

“The region was being left out in terms of crypto infrastructure, contrary to what happens with the number of entrepreneurs and users, with Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia and Brazil among the 20 countries in the world with the highest adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain solutions. . We lack infrastructure and simple, agile ways to access it,” said Larguía, who co-founded Bumeran in the late 1990s and founded Red Innova.



The company has just announced a first round of investment for a total of USD 3.6 million led by the Borderless Capital fund. Not only that: five Argentine unicorn founders individually became investors in the company : Mark Galperin (Free market), Martin Migoya (Globant), Miguel Santos (Technisys), Matthias Woloski (auth0) and Patrick Jutard (from Mural, via the Newtopia VC fund). Key players from the crypto world and investments were also added, such as Stephen Ordano (Decentraland), Javier Villamizar (Soft bank), Facundo Garreton (terraphs), Francisco Alvarez-Demalde (Riverwood Capital), Mat Travizano (South VC) and the Spice fund, among others.

SenseiNode already has 50 nodes from 11 different blockchains

Specific, SenseiNode is a platform that allows clients such as fintech, exchanges, banks and other financial institutions, entrepreneurs, wallets and decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT companies, among others, to have their own nodes to carry out their projects. “We provide a simple node deployment, configuration and monitoring process with institutional-grade security, significantly reducing activation time without sacrificing performance,” Larguía detailed.

Today, the crypto world has two great ways to validate decentralized transactions and reward their members for doing so. proof of work (PoW) is the consensus mechanism used by Bitcoin: it is the pioneer and requires more computing power. The model of large mining farms, such as the one carried out in Canada by the Argentine unicorn Bitfarms, uses this option. Proof-of-Stake (PoS), meanwhile, is later, uses validation nodes and seeks to be more scalable and consume less energy than PoW. Your compensation system locks for a while (make stake) a certain number of digital assets: if the validation purposes are met, if the node managers do their job well, they earn new cryptocurrencies. It is the newest cryptoactive mechanism and has Ethereum as its star. Other cybercurrencies that use it are Algorand, Polkadot, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, Celo, Kusama and thousands more. This second group is the one that SenseiNode focuses on.

Martín Migoya and Marcos Galperin, founders of Globant and Mercado Libre and individual investors in SenseiNode

– How would you define the project?

– Length: We are a platform that works as a marketplace of nodes in the region, in all countries, for the main cryptos. We want to open opportunities in Latin America so that the community of entrepreneurs and institutions that want to offer crypto services can count on the infrastructure to develop their projects. We already have 50 nodes from 11 different blockchains. We wanted to do something new in this business, beyond the fact that all the founders were already on the subject in some way. Blockchain is one of the most important opportunities I have seen in my life.

– Why did you opt for systems similar to Ethereum and not for Bitcoin?

– We love Bitcoin, but we see that Ethereum has more projection. It was necessary to focus and, in addition, there are very few nodes in the region. In Europe there are more than 2,000, only from Ethereum; and in Brazil only 24. In Argentina they do not reach 10. With this degree of global uncertainty, in addition, more and more companies in the world call us to put nodes in the region, it has already happened with many exchanges and other decentralized finance products (DeFi ) who want to come.



– Is it expensive to create a node for Ethereum?

– No, the creation of nodes can demand between 500 to 2,000 dollars, it depends on each project. Some, like Solana, are very complex, while others are simpler. We charge a fee for creation, maintenance and a percentage of the reward paid by the network.

– Why Sensei?

– As we all know, “sensei” in Japanese refers to “teacher” or “sage”. But literally the combination of its two Japanese characters are “before” and “born”. Our nodes are the first to be born in Latin America. If we imagine the year 2032, we know that there will be millions of nodes and ours will be the ones that have validated the most, the ones with the most experience. In short, the most “sensei”.

The other co-founders of the company have extensive experience in the crypto world. Rodrigo Benzaquen (CTO), was one of the first employees of Mercado Libre, where he worked in technology for 15 years. He founded Nubeliu, a startup in which he invested the Kaszek fund, and which was later sold, and is a early adopter of Bitcoin, since 2011. Martin Fernandez (VP Business Development) is another crypto pioneer, global PoS expert. He founded BTCTrip platform with which he sold tickets to Vitalik Buterincreator of Ethereum, already Changpeng Zhaofounder of Binance. Jesus Chitty (VP Technology) and Ignatius Roizman They complete the team of founders.

“We are five ‘veterans’ who are in our second or third project. We are excited as the first time. There is a lot to grow and a lot to do”, summarized Larguía.

