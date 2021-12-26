Sensi, loan hypothesis in January: “Inter know they have in their hands …”

Stefano’s future Senses at Inter it is all to be written. Evaluations underway by the player and the management, we need to find the best solution for the present and beyond, given the low use of this first half of the season. Calciomercato.com thus clarifies the future of the former Sassuolo.

“The physical frailty of Sensi is making Inter reflect, which could consider his sale already in the January market. Among the hypotheses there is also that of a loan for six months, with the aim of relaunching it and sending it to play continuously. The club knows they have a talented player in their hands and wants to find the right key to make him go back to the way he did in Sassuolo, he had convinced the Nerazzurri to invest more than 20 million to bring him to Milan. And among the objectives there is also that of regaining the national team, after finishing a little behind in Mancini’s hierarchies. In the summer, Fiorentina tried several times to look for an opening but Inter have always rejected any interest, a sign that Inter still believes in the boy and in his qualities“, it is read.