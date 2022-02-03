Sensi: “There are great men at Inter. Gosens and Caicedo excellent shots. In June…”

Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder says he is ready for his new adventure in the Sampdoria

Gianni Pampinella

Stefano Sensi is ready for his new adventure. The midfielder flew to Genoa where he will wear the Sampdoria shirt until the end of the championship. Interviewed by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the player owned by Inter starts on a date, September 28, 2019. “It’s the day of my last Serie A goal, right in Marassi, against Sampdoria. Inter won three to one, I scored with a long shot from Sanchez. There were ten of us left in the second half due to his expulsion. There a circle has come full circle. We hope to reopen it now. Could it be a sign of fate? Maybe“.

Sensi recommended by the Italian coach? Can we say that Roberto Mancini had a weight in the choice to come to Genoa?

«Let’s say that Mr. Mancini gave me that extra boost. I already strongly wanted to come here, for a matter of personal revitalization and the prestige of the company. Of course, the coach’s words made me very happy, they were positive. He made history here and this was an extra incentive to come here ».

Not even that powerful right-foot of yours against Empoli at San Siro, decisive to bring Inter to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, made you waver in your choice?

“Not at all. It didn’t change anything, in the sense that I entered the field doing what I had to. I am a professional, it was my duty, but I was pleased because in any case I was really good at Inter. And I’m talking about teammates, clubs and fans. They all treated me great, so scoring a decisive goal was nice. However, my thinking has not changed, because I already wanted to come here. The contact had been initiated the previous week ».

Tactically, with Giampaolo, will he play in front of the defense or will he play more advanced, behind the strikers?

«In my career in midfield I have done a bit of all the roles, even the inside. At Inter I was a mezzala. I talked to the coach, he mentioned his idea of ​​using me as an attacking midfielder as well. Clearly I put myself at the disposal of the coach and the team ».

What are its conditions today?

“I’ve been feeling very good for a long time. We all know what I went through, it was not easy, but it helped me to grow, to improve and also give much more importance to prevention and to strengthen myself physically ».

Do you feel the responsibility of a square that awaits Sensi as the man who can put things right, especially after a complicated January in terms of results?

“Not at all. My idea in football is that the individual comes later: when the team does well, then the player comes out. So I definitely don’t feel like the hero came to fix everything. I am completely at my disposal ».

How much did injuries affect your experience at Inter in which you arrived with great expectations?

“I don’t think it was bad luck. Clearly every player would like to play and feel good all the time, but it’s also part of our job. They were two very difficult years, but they also helped, I understood how I have to behave to get in shape on Sunday ».

What effect does it have to know that from June onwards his future is all to be written?

«It’s a stimulus, I don’t want to set limits. I arrived on loan straight away, but this shouldn’t take me out of focus neither from my personal path nor from that of the team ».

For a moment, you go back to Inter. After the market, do you think the balance of power in your head has changed?

«Juventus with the signings of Vlahovic and Zakaria made good shots, but I honestly think that Inter are still above everyone. I played there, I know my teammates: before being excellent players they are great men, and when you enter the field this makes the difference. And then Gosens and Caicedo arrived, excellent shots … ».