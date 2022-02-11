We all sometimes suffer from some ailments, especially during the cold season. Generally, this is nothing to worry about and the symptoms pass quickly. Sometimes our discomfort can be caused by relatively simple problems to solve, such as a vitamin deficiency. In these cases, it doesn’t take much to get back in shape. Other times, however, even the most common ailments could be a warning or symptom of something much more serious. Let’s see why.

Even the most common symptoms should not be underestimated

Sensitivity to cold, dry skin and cramps are certainly among the most common ailments we all experience, especially in winter. They are usually easily remedied with a healthy and balanced diet rich in nutrients and vitamins. Against sensitivity to cold it is advisable to exercise, against dry skin we should eat a lot of fruit and use creams and moisturizers. As for cramps, we know that they could be caused, among other things, by a deficiency in potassium, calcium or magnesium. But unfortunately sometimes these problems are not easily solved and it is in these cases that they could indicate a more serious problem.

Sensitivity to cold, dry skin and muscle cramps could be the first symptoms of this disease that should not be underestimated

But what disease are we talking about? This is hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism is a disorder that affects the thyroid gland, a gland in the neck whose job is to secrete various hormones. Thyroid hormones have a fundamental role in regulating the metabolic processes of our body and the way and speed with which we consume nutrients. Hypothyroidism is a disorder in which the thyroid gland is sluggish, that is, it does not secrete an adequate amount of hormones for the body’s needs.

Hypothyroidism can sometimes go unnoticed

This disorder has many symptoms, some of which are so common that it may be difficult to pinpoint the cause, especially if they occur in adults. Among these symptoms, in addition to the already mentioned, there may also appear sparse and brittle hair, brachycardia (slow heartbeat), drowsiness, or swollen face or eyelids. Hypothyroidism can be a systemic problem that would affect all aspects of our daily life and our health. It could also occur in children and in these cases it could cause very serious neurological consequences.

How is it diagnosed

Fortunately, hypothyroidism is easily detected with blood tests. For this reason, if we have suspicious symptoms we should not underestimate them, but it is advisable instead to promptly contact a doctor, who will indicate what to do.

Also beware of an excess of this vitamin, which could lead to thyroid problems.