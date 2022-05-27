Sensual and braless, Alexa Dellanos and her provocative micro dress to celebrate 8 million on Instagram

Alexa Dellanos is a celebrity of social networks and is that the daughter of Myrka Dellanos has a captivated audience on Instagram. The young “influencer” is celebrating having obtained 8 million followers on the digital platform and has done so in a very sensual way.

Characteristic of how she is, Alexa unleashed all her sensuality to celebrate her great milestone. Getting to have so many followers has cost her to wear many heart-stopping micro thongs as well as provocative dresses. For the unique celebration, Alexa wore a dress that she hinted that she was not wearing underwear. A silver outfit showed that she at least she was not wearing a bra.

In one of the images where she appears crouched, the side opening revealed the profile of her voluminous rear and the underwear was nowhere to be seen. It could be an illusion or it could be that Alexa preferred to be free and show more.

Congratulations to the young influencer were the order of the day among those that were included Alix Asperher mother’s partner in “La Mesa Caliente” who wrote to her, “Congratulations beautiful”.

“You are perfection baby,” one fan wrote in English. “Beautiful Barbie,” said one follower. “So heeeeebeautiful,” replied one admirer. “Wooooowopisima and beautiful hottie gorgeous baby you are a beautiful doll,” another fan added. “Congratulations Baby! 10 million soon”, could also be read among the comments.

Here are some of the hot images that led Alexa Dellanos to success on Instagram.

