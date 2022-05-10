Sensual bikinis with which Mariana García, Nodal’s girlfriend, conquers the networks | PHOTOS

just four months ago Christian Nodal announced the end of its commitment to Belinda through controversial messages that gave rise to a wave of rumors, something that the singer has put aside to enjoy his singleness and has been captured with beautiful women, among which Mariana García stands out.

And it is that the interpreter of “Botella after bottle” was captured with the young model holding hands arriving in Honduras for one of her concerts, although none have confirmed the romance Mariana García has shared stories on her Instagram account in which they have romantic moments.

Mariana García and Nodal met in the video for “Toxic Love”. Photo: Instagram @lmarianagarciam

It is these moments that have generated great controversy among Nodal fans, since they assure that he has a “modus operandi” with which conquer beautiful women. And it is that some of the things that he has shared with the influencer coincide with those he did for Belinda, such as sharing pieces of fancy jewelry and give away pets whose cost can reach 50 thousand pesos.

The young woman even shared a video in which you can see that Christian Nodal dedicates “Half” to him during one of his concerts, something he also did with the interpreter of “Sapito” when they were still together. Time in which the singer and the model met, who was part of the music video for “Toxic Love”.

García and Nodal were caught holding hands. Photo: Instagram @lmarianagarciam

Romances of Nodal

belinda came to Spain accompanied by Christian Nodal for the shooting of the series “welcome to eden” of Netflix and, although he had not mentioned his plans to return to Mexico, he decided to stay in that country for a longer time to recover from his breakup and undertake new projects.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old singer has been caught romantically involved with four beautiful women since his breakup with Belinda and has been in the eye of the storm for last-minute concert cancellations, as well as lawsuits against his family by his former record label. .

Mariana García boasts a great body in a bikini. Photo: Instagram lmarianagarciam

Just one day after ending his relationship with the singer, Nodal was caught with his ex-girlfriend Maria Fernanda Guzman. A week after that, he was surprised in an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles, California, with the Colombian model Mariana Rios.

Nodal was captured days later with andrea flowers in Beverly Hills on a romantic plan, although neither of them spoke of a romance. He was later seen with the businesswoman Aurora Cardenaswhom she would have met in the search for a new home in Mexico because the young woman is an expert in the real estate sector.

Mariana García with an animal print bikini. Photo: Instagram @lmarianagarciam

