Sent to prison “daughter” of the Peruvian president

A Peruvian judge on Sunday imposed two and a half years of preventive detention on Yenifer Paredes, sister-in-law of President Pedro Castillo, while he is being investigated for his alleged participation in a criminal organization to launder assets, to which the president and the first lady would also belong. .

It is the first time in Peruvian history that such a close relative of an incumbent president has been sent to prison. Although she is the president’s sister-in-law, Paredes, 26, was raised from a young age as the daughter of the presidential couple after the death of her mother.

After postponing his decision twice, Judge Johnny Gómez, of the Third Preparatory Investigation Court, said that there was “a high probability of flight danger”, so no other measure could be ordered than preventive detention.

Paredes will remain jailed until February 9, 2025, the judge said. The defendant’s defense appealed the decision. The prosecution requested three years of preventive prison.

The suspect has been detained since August 10, the day after the police unsuccessfully searched for her in the presidential palace, where they even searched for her under the president’s bed, according to a search warrant to which The Associated Press had access. .

The president has not spoken. But on August 10, when Paredes surrendered to justice, he said that “they will take everything to continue beating my family, my parents, brothers, it is part of the fight, but they will not break me. The case of my daughter Yenifer is part of political life in Peru and I know that together with you we will move forward to achieve a fairer country.”

The prosecution accuses Castillo, several of his relatives, the current Minister of Transport, Geiner Alvarado, and José Medina, mayor of the town where the president lived, of integrating a criminal group. Medina also received 2 and a half years of preventive detention.

According to the prosecution, the coordinator of the alleged criminal network would be the first lady, Lilia Paredes, and the figureheads three brothers-in-law of Castillo, including Yenifer Paredes. Meanwhile, the front companies would be owned by close associates of the presidential family.

In contrast to the tax investigations that exploded two months ago, the president’s popularity has been on the rise. A national survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies published on Sunday showed that his acceptance rose to 29%, while his disapproval fell to 63%. 8% had no opinion. In June his approval rating was 19%. His mandate ends in July 2026