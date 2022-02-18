Sentence handed down for the murder of TV presenter Efraín Ruales: 34 years and 8 months in prison for two involved, and 17 years in prison for four accomplices | Security | News

On the night of this Thursday the 17th, the Guayas Criminal Court issued a conviction for the six currently indicted for the murder of the artist and presenter of Ecuavisa Efraín Ruales, which occurred on January 27, 2021 in the north of Guayaquil, when he was in his car after leaving a gym.

Thus, to Álvaro Bolívar CA, alias Alvaritoand Alexis Paul CV, alias Skullcap, they were sentenced to 34 years with 8 months in prison. Both were considered perpetrators of the crime.

While Carlos M. C, alias Corn; Karla MM; Jorman VS, and Juan Carlos RQ were sentenced to 17 years with four months in prison.

All six adults involved and now sentenced have been in prison since they were arrested. But there are two more involved.

In its social networks, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that it is also waiting for a date and time for the trial hearing against the defendant Aarón Andrés AC, who was a fugitive and was captured on February 4, 2022. Another process was opened for him.

There is also an open process that is followed separately because the person involved is a minor, against aliases Ñorqui, who is currently at home with police protection.

At the beginning, aliases Ñorqui He was detained for a few months, starting on March 5, in Prison 4 in Quito.

At that time he identified himself with the names of his brother who was of legal age, because he was not registered in the Civil Registry. An expert report from Forensic Anthropology on age determination in living persons confirmed that Ñorqui he was impersonating his identity and that he was actually 17 years and two months old.

Then his true identity was revealed and that he was 17 years old at the time of the crime. For the latter, his defense argued that the detention had been illegal and that this annulled the process, since when he was arrested he was sent to an adult prison.

Until last January 27, one year after the murder of Ruales, it was known that the case of Ñorqui I was in the National Court.

Who are the six sentenced in the death of Efraín Ruales?

According to the versions that the authorities collected from the beginning of this case, the first days of 2021 Jorman V., alias Fast, 21, would have received a call from the Litoral Penitentiary (prison) to plan an attack against Efraín Ruales and summon those who would attack the presenter. He ordered to steal the car and got the weapon, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The person who contacted Jorman V., according to the file, would be Carlos M., known as Corn, who is one of the leaders of the Los Lagartos gang. From the Litoral Penitentiary, the Prosecutor’s Office presumes that Corn called Veloz to order the crime.

Juan R. was prosecuted for having stolen, on January 6, 2021, in Guayacanes, north of Guayaquil, the blue Vitara car that was used to monitor and then, three weeks later, to kill Ruales.

Juan R. was arrested in May 2021. He would also have changed the license plate of the car for a cloned one that belongs to a similar car registered in the province of Manabí.

Alias Skullcap19, drove the car from which Ruales was shot. Skullcap He had been watching Ruales days before while he was training in a gym. He was also seen loading gas into the stolen car.

Karla M., alias’s girlfriend Skullcap, was also linked to the case and was finally arrested in a proceeding in June 2021 when she went to give her version. She allegedly participated in the burning of the vehicle that occurred after the crime in the Guayaquil suburb. The car was abandoned by a couple who, after setting it on fire, fled on a motorcycle.

Karla was present in the apartment in the citadel Valdivia, in the south of Guayaquil, when alias was arrested Skullcap, on February 5, 2021, ten days after the crime. There the Prosecutor’s Office did not know of the woman’s participation.

Alvaro C., alias Alvarito, was arrested on March 3, 2021 in Rioverde, province of Esmeraldas. He was 23 years old and would be the one who shot. In his first version of the events in the Model Barracks Prosecutor’s Office, he admitted to having fired the shot and said that “they overdid it.” and that they had been hired just to scare Ruales.

Months later, in an expansion of his version, he mentioned that there was a contractor and identified him as Marcelo. There he said that he had contact with the man near his neighborhood.

“He gave me 70% of the payment the day before, which was $3,500, because the total value was $5,000,” alias indicated. Alvarito.

According to the declaration of Alvarito that the Prosecutor’s Office had, Marcelo, the apparent contractor, was angry when he learned of Ruales’s murder, since the disposition was only to scare the entertainer. (I)