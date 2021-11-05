Sentenced and banned for life. Beijing’s curse against anyone who supports Taiwan

Condemned and banned for life: forbidden from entering China, Hong Kong and Macao for the “irreducible” supporters of Taiwan’s independence: “ab eaternum”. Against them – and their families – Beijing will proceed with life-long criminal charges and, if they try to set foot in mainland China or in the two “Special Regions” of Hong Kong and Macao, they will be subject to immediate arrest. This was announced today, in a short official statement, by the Taiwan Affairs Bureau, the body – under the strict control of the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party – based in Beijing that has the task of managing all matters which concern the island – in fact – independent, but which remains for China only a “renegade province”, to be reunited later or later in the “Motherland”.

Today’s decision represents a further tightening of the sanctions against the “renegades” who support the independence of the only Chinese democracy in the world, after last year the same office had drawn up and disseminated a black list of “irreducible Taiwanese separatists” and their financial backers. But this new decision has the flavor of a real biblical condemnation, first of all because it will not be affected only by some public figures, such as Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang, the president of the legislative body Yu Shyi-kun and the minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (all three already at the top of this new black list, considered by Beijing as “irreducible” traitors, together with President Tsai Ing-wen, real “public enemy number one” of Xi Jinping and his collaborators) , but as it will also fall on the collaborators, supporters or financiers of whoever is included in the list. But not only that, because the permanent ban on entry and the “lifetime” criminal charges will automatically be extended to all family members. As has been said, a real biblical condemnation.

And, this being the case, it will only be a matter of time – for the three politicians at the top of the list and for the others who will be included, and for their families – to face the condemnation of Beijing. Even after they have retired from the political scene, in fact, they will remain forever with this sword of Damocles on their heads. They, their children, brothers, cousins ​​and grandchildren, will never be able to visit the Chinese territory. And if (or perhaps better to say “when” …) Taiwan is resumed by China, the sentence against them will automatically become effective and unless Beijing – in a humanitarian impulse that is very unthinkable at the present stage – decides to launch a general amnesty, all of them will end up behind bars in a cell in China, and they will have no other option but to escape from the island.

The young spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Bureau in Beijing, Zhu Fenglian, at a press conference this morning, did not mince words in announcing the draconian measure, insisting that anyone “colluding with outside forces to divide the country and severely undermine relations across the Strait “will pay a heavy bill:” We are warning these diehards who support Taiwan’s independence that those who forget their ancestors, betray their homeland or divide the country will never end well ” , Zhu said, in launching this sort of ancestral anathema, and then wanted to clarify the consequences of the decision: “China will pursue criminal responsibility for the diehards of” Taiwan’s independence “in accordance with the law, which will be effective for their whole life and will be extended to their families “. Referring specifically to the first three “nominated” on the list – the spokesperson added: “(…) they did their best to instigate the confrontation across the Strait, they maliciously attacked and slandered the mainland in search of independence and they agreed with external forces to divide the country ”.

The reaction of two of the three “diehards” was not long in coming. Su and Yu responded defiantly: “We will continue to fight for Taiwan. This is what we should do and we will not bow to threats, “the first told the Taiwanese press, while in a post on Facebook the second said that for him it was” an honor to be banned and sentenced to life from mainland China ” . The official reaction from the Taipei government also arrived on time, through a statement from the Taiwanese Mainland Affairs Council, which manages the difficult relations across the Strait, which declared that the move poses a threat to the Taiwanese people and is only “counterproductive”: “The unilateral legislation of the Communist Party of China on Taiwan has no binding force for the people of Taiwan”, the Taiwanese Council said again. “The CCP has always used coercive threats to pressure people who disagree with its totalitarian policies. The people of Taiwan will never compromise “

In short, the tension rises again after this new decision by Beijing against Taipei, after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army had sent more than 200 military aircraft to the island’s air defense identification zone in recent weeks and even more. after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed for the first time that US troops were stationed in Taiwan a few days ago. But China’s new provision has implications that for now can only be imagined, because it affects – more than the “poor” family members of the banned who objectively cannot bear any responsibility for the choices of their relatives – anyone who participates economically / financial support for democracy and Taiwan independence. On this point too, the Beijing communiqué is very clear: “They and their affiliates will be prevented from collaborating with organizations and individuals on the continent. They and their affiliates and those who offer them financial support will never be allowed to make any profits from the mainland ”.

Therefore, potentially, private citizens and the legal representatives of companies from all over the world – including Italian ones – who supply materials, technologies or any form of know-how to the “rebel island” – at the unquestionable judgment of Beijing – and not necessarily only in the context military, could incur the wrath of the CCP, criminally sentenced to life in China and banned forever, along with their families. After all – as always – Beijing has opposed official exchanges between Taipei and other nations, so much so that today only a handful of states (including the Vatican, and it is not known for how long …) recognize the Republic of China (ROC) of Taiwan rather than the Communist People Republic of China (PRC). Not even the US.

The new Beijing measure and the blacklist for Taipei independence supporters are legally based on China’s long-existing anti-secession criminal and national security laws, which classify all separatist activities as a crime, also punishable by life imprisonment. The anti-secession law was passed in 2005 and provides a legal framework for Beijing’s policies on Taiwan, but for some time political observers have been saying that a more specific and targeted law was needed to bring defendants to trial, leaving no room to interpretations or compromises.

The Single Party in government for over 70 years in China, in short, seems more than ever willing to re-propose the hyper repressive “recipe” already successfully applied – from the point of view of Beijing – in Hong Kong to the “rebel” Taiwan, where, thanks to the imposition of the liberal-killing law of “National Security”, all forms of anti-Chinese resistance and all forms of democratic opposition (and any “independence” suggestion …) have been repressed and now eliminated.

All this – of course – if Beijing manages to take back Taiwan. But many now think that it is no longer a question of “if”, but – as has been said – rather a question of “when” this will happen. And then, it is appropriate to say, God save the Taiwanese.