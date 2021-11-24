World

Sentenced as a minor, hanged for 25 years in Iran

Arman Abdolali was 25 years old

He was killed by hanging in Iran Arman Abdolali, 25, convicted of killing his girlfriend when he was a minor, at 17. This was reported by the Tasnim agency, reported by the international media. The sentence dates back to 2016; the family of the murdered young woman, Ghazaleh Shakour, refused to forgive Abdolali. The young man said his confessions were obtained through torture, according to Amnesty International, which described the trial as “irregular, based on confessions extracted under torture”. International pressure had repeatedly pushed Tehran to postpone the killing of Abdolali. According to the court verdict, in 2014 the accused allegedly killed his girlfriend making her body disappear, thus demonstrating that he has the “mental maturity” to understand the nature and consequences of the crime committed.

The sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court in July 2016, disregarding the fact, even though it emerged in the trials of the first and second degree, that Abdolali had been held in solitary confinement for 76 days and repeatedly beaten to sign a “confession”Amnesty International pointed out. In February 2020, the Supreme Court ordered a retrial, which resulted in a new death sentence. The court admitted that, having passed so many years, it was not possible to establish “mental maturity” but, in the absence of evidence to the contrary, this had to be taken for granted.
Iran it is one of the few countries in the world that continues to apply the death penalty for minors, despite being a signatory of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which prohibit death sentences for crimes committed by a person under the age of 18.

