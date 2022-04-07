Sentenced to 13 years for stealing $1.5 million worth of Apple gift cards

The men issued fraudulent gift cards between 2015 and 2017!

Time has shown that scams on behalf of Apple always end up being discovered. However, that is not enough to discourage those who think they are smarter. Thus, and after believing that they had found the perfect way to outwit the company, two men have been sentenced to 13 years in prison for stealing Apple gift cards.

Under this scam scheme, They both stole $1.5 million from Apple over a three-year period. using the company’s own technology.

They used Apple technology to scam her

Authorities launched investigations in September 2021, finding that fraudsters developed a scheme to use point-of-sale devices stolen from Apple stores to generate fraudulent gift cards between 2015 and 2017.

According to the story of the criminals themselves, one of them obtained the device, after entering an Apple and waiting for the right moment to steal it. They then sat outside the same store, still connected to their Wi-Fi network, and used Isaac’s registered employee account to purchase thousands of dollars in digital gift cards.

After purchasing the cards they downloaded the redemption codes into the Wallet app to generate QR codeswhich were captured and sent via iMessage to the other co-conspirator, who was then able to break into other Apple Stores and buy a variety of high-value Apple devices. This process was later repeated in several cities in the United States.

At an Apple Store in Texas, one of the scammers stole $50,000 on approximately 26 digital gift cards. On the same day, his accomplice used the gift cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of Apple products in New York.

Over time and without any suspicion against him, the couple was finally caught thanks to security cameras They were caught stealing Isaac devices from an Apple Store and were tracked using their cell phone via GPS. Both were placed under the order of the FBI and accused of wire fraud.

In addition to prison time, The duo has been ordered to pay $1.26 million in restitution to Apple.. For its part, the company has not made any statement in this regard, but it has undoubtedly received an important alert about the security of the scheme under which the “Isaac” devices are handled.

