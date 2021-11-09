A 15-year-old teenager, responsible for the murder of the same age Roberts Buncis, was sentenced to 17 years in prison, stabbed 70 times in what the griudice defined as a “Brutal and prolonged assault”. The case that shocked the whole of Great Britain dates back to last December 12 when Roberts and his killer had made an appointment to meet near their home, in the town of Boston in English Lincolnshire.

The teenager would have lured him into a wood and there he would have started hitting him repeatedly. For the judges, that they spent just under two hours in the council chamber, the convicted boy would show a “significant level of premeditation and planning“. Furthermore, the perpetrator of the crime did not show “any sign of remorse”.

The story

At the center of the meeting between the two teenagers a drug match: 50 grams of cannabis that the perpetrator would have promised Roberts Buncis in exchange for a large sum of money. The convict during all the hearings of the trial has always insisted on the fact that he had acted in self-defense and that he had “lost control” seeing that the 12-year-old had brought a knife with him. The alleged weapon, however, never emerged from the investigation, thus making the murderer’s version unreliable. After the murder, the teenager allegedly attempted to hide his tracks, burning the clothes he wore at the time of the stabbing and staging an alibi.

The words of the victim’s father

Edgars Buncis, Roberts’ father, told all his grief to the local press over the loss of his son: “Since that day I have felt emptied. All that has happened is not acceptable. No father should be forced to bury a child“. “My life no longer makes sense and it’s as if it too had been buried in that coffin. I have lost all life purpose, ”Mr. Buncis added in tears.

