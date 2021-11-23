sentenced to 3 years and 6 months for aggravated extortion

The former footballer will have to serve three and a half years in prison for extortion aggravated by the mafia method. For Miccoli the prison doors will open immediately.

The former footballer of Juventus, Fiorentina and Palermo Fabrizio Miccoli he was definitively sentenced to three years and six months for extortion aggravated by the mafia method. The second criminal section of the Court of Cassation rejected the appeal of the former rosanero player and thus confirmed the January 2020 sentence of the Court of Appeal. For Miccoli now the doors of the prison will open, due to the aggravating circumstance (that of the mafia method). And in cases like this, no alternative measures are granted to detention in a cell.

The story involving Miccoli relates to an episode that occurred many years ago. Former Palermo captain commissioned an extortion aggravated by the mafia method to Mauro Lauricella, son of the boss of the Kalsa Antonino ‘U scintilluni’, sentenced to 7 years in prison definitively a few weeks ago. The trial was born for the recovery of 12 thousand euros to the former owner of the ‘Paparazzi’ disco in Isola delle Femmine, Andrea Graffagnini, who suffered violence and threats. Miccoli acted because former Palermo physiotherapist Giorgio Gasparini asked his footballer friend for a hand to see if he had any friends ‘in the world of clubs’, because he wanted to recover the credit of 12,000 euros from Graffagnini, his partner in the club. Judge Turtici wrote that the tones had degenerated into a ‘hood of mafia’.

The former footballer had already been sentenced in the first instance, with an abbreviated rite, to 3 and a half years by the Gup Walter Turturici. That sentence was also confirmed in the subsequent degrees of trial. Miccoli has always said he did not know that his friend, Lauricella, was related to offenders. This episode also had caused a sensation because in some interceptions Miccoli speaking with his friend said shameful words about judge Giovanni Falcone. For those words the former number 10 of Palermo apologized publicly.