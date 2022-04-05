sentences of up to 400 years in prison are given to detainees

SAN SALVADOR.— After a recent escalation of violence in El Salvadorthe government continues to issue sentences against gang members in an attempt to control the situation.

On Monday, the Public Ministry reported that a court found guilty of various crimes 44 members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) operating in the east of the country. According to the authorities, they are responsible for 34 homicides. A couple of gang members were sentenced to more than 400 years in prison and others to similar sentences.

After a recent rise in the number of homicides, Congress approved a few days ago the Exception status —initially for 30 days— which, among other things, suspends the right of a person to be duly informed of their rights and reasons for their arrest, and to the assistance of a lawyer. It also allows the authorities to seize the correspondence and cell phones of those they consider suspicious. The measure, which was requested by the president Nayib Bukelehas been widely questioned under accusations that it can allow arbitrary arrests.

Congress also approved a series of reforms to the laws that toughen penalties for fighting gangs and earmarked $80 million for the purchase of weapons and equipment for the police and the armed forces.

Record Escalation of Violence in El Salvador

These gang members were captured in 2019 for crimes committed between 2016 and 2017 and their process is not related to the arrests ordered by the government after the recent escalation of violence. The reforms to the Penal Code approved last week by Congress did not affect the sentences.

Although Bukele has tried to present an image of a strong hand against crime, the gangs have proven to be a double-edged sword for him.

The US government said in December that its government had secretly negotiated a truce with gang leaders. That contradicted Bukele’s claims and increased tension between the two countries.

The United States government alleges that the Bukele government bought the support of the gangs with financial benefits and privileges for their imprisoned leaders, such as access to prostitutes and cell phones.

