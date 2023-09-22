Sentinel lymph node versus complete lymphadenectomy in high-risk endometrial cancer.

The following is a summary of “Outcomes for patients with high-risk endometrial cancer undergoing sentinel lymph node evaluation versus complete lymphadenectomy,” published in the July 2023 issue. gynecological oncology By Holtzman et al.

The objective of this study is to compare progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) between patients with high-risk endometrial cancer (EC) who undergo sentinel lymph node (SLN) mapping and dissection and those who undergo pelvic resection. +/- pass through para-. Aortic lymphadenectomy (LND). New patients with CD at significant risk were identified. Inclusion criteria included patients who underwent primary surgical treatment at the researchers’ institutions between January 1, 2014, and September 1, 2020. Patients were classified into the SLN or LND group based on their intended lymph node evaluation method. As per their institute’s protocol, patients in the SLN group were given dye injection, followed by successful mapping, retrieval, and processing of bilateral lymph nodes. Patient medical records were mined for clinicopathological and follow-up data. The t-test or Mann–Whitney test was used to compare continuous variables, while the chi-square or Fisher’s exact test was used for categorical variables.

Progression-free survival (PFS) was calculated from the date of initial surgery to the date of progression, mortality, or last follow-up. From the date of surgical staging to the date of death or last follow-up, overall survival (OS) was calculated. The Kaplan–Meier method was used to estimate PFS and OS at three years, and the log-rank test was used to compare groups. Multivariable Cox regression models were used to examine the relationship between nodal evaluation group and OS/PFS while controlling for nodal evaluation group, adjusting for age, adjuvant therapy, and surgical approach. At a significance level of P < 0.05, results were considered statistically significant, and all statistical analyzes were performed using SAS version 9.4 (SAS Institute, Cary, NC). Based on their criteria, 189 of the 674 patients diagnosed with CD during the study period were at high risk. About 46 (23.7%) patients underwent SLN evaluation, and 143 (73.7%) experienced LND.

Age, histology, stage, body mass index, tumor myometrial invasion, lymphovascular space invasion, and peritoneal lavage positivity did not differ between the two groups. Patients in the SLN group were more likely to undergo robot-assisted procedures than those in the LND group (Why<0.0001). The PFS rate at three years was 71.1% in the SLN group and 71.3% in the LND group (Why =0.91). The unadjusted hazard ratio (HR) for recurrence in the SLN versus LND group was 1.11 (95% CI: 0.56–2.18; Why = 0.77), whereas the adjusted HR for recurrence was 1.04 (95% CI: 0.47–2.18; Why =0.91). The three-year OS rate was 81.1% (95% CI: 51.1–93.7%) in the SLN group and 95.1% (95% CI: 89.4–97.7%) in the LND group.Why =0.009). However the unadjusted HR for death was 3.74 in the SLN group versus the LND group (95% CI: 1.39–10.09; Why = 0.009), after adjustment for age, adjuvant therapy and surgical approach, the HR was no longer significant at 2.90 (95% CI: 0.94–8.95; Why = 0.06). In the investigators’ cohort, there was no difference in PFS at three years between patients with high-risk EC undergoing SLN evaluation and patients undergoing complete LND. Unadjusted OS was shortened in the SLN group; However, after adjustment for age, adjuvant therapy, and surgical approach, there was no difference in OS between SLN and LND patients.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0090825823002111