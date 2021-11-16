Senua’s Sacrifice for PC, update with ray tracing, DLSS and FSR – Nerd4.life

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice received a update on PC which introduced support to the ray tracing and NVIDIA’s DLSS technologies and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution technologies.

These are the improvements of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for Xbox Series X | S, which as promised long ago by Ninja Theory have also been brought to PC via update.

“This new build includes three presets for ray tracing (low, medium, high) with reflexes in ray tracing e shadows in ray tracing exclusive to the high preset “, we read in the notes of the update.

“We think this gives Helheim an unprecedented depth, so we’re thrilled that players can retrace Senua’s journey in an even more immersive environment.”

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, the difference with and without ray tracing

“PC version of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice now also supports DirectX 11 and 12 as well as NVIDIA technologies DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution for upscaling for an optimized gaming experience. “

“We also took the opportunity to add some features related to theaccessibility, which include full controller and keyboard remapping, subtitle customization and presets for those with color blindness. “