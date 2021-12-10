Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, gameplay analysis at The Game Awards 2021

What threats will brave Senua face this time? How will the world around her change? What secrets lie behind some of his mighty new enemies? Let’s try to figure it out in this one Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 gameplay video analysis from The Game Awards 2021 .

The new game developed by Ninja Theory in exclusive to Xbox Series X | S and PC it still seemed too distant and it is not clear whether or not it will come out by the end of 2022, but certainly seeing it in action has illustrated to the many fans what the ambitions of this project are, which at least on the technical level appears literally out of scale.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was undoubtedly one of the most important games in The Game Awards 2021 , presented this time with some gameplay sequences instead of a cinematic trailer like that of the reveal, which took place exactly two years ago as part of the show organized by Geoff Keighley.

The gameplay trailer

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the protagonist at the beginning of the trailer

“And she said: with our swords we will forge new stories to strike the gods that torment us. You may think that I am weak, but I will show you what lies behind my eyes.” Thus opens the gameplay video of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which in the space of six minutes and eight seconds conquered the spectators of the Game Awards 2021 and put an end to two long years of almost absolute silence.

Behind the scenes dedicated to the study of the settings? Photo of Melina Juergens shooting motion capture? Everything is fine, but you had to see what was behind those eyes, as the narrator says at the beginning of the trailer. Finally discovering the cards and unleashing all the communicative power of an experience that from this point of view will hardly disappoint expectations and which, not surprisingly, turned out to be absolutely wonderful in action.

Senua is there, in the center of a symbol drawn on the ground, surrounded by her companions as she is bathed in the rain. “We will embrace our suffering, we will calm the pain of the scars and we will break the chains that grip our mind”, continues the voice. “You may think they are gods, but we will show you what lies behind their eyes.” Meanwhile, the view moves from the beach to the rocks of a cave, lingering on a series of defensive structures built to face a battle. What kind?

Senua orders her companions to wait, to listen. “She knows my name,” says the warrior after hearing a monstrous grunt echoing from the distance. “Risking your own life for what you believe in is one thing, leading others to death is a different kind of burden. Something Senua must learn to discover,” continues the narrator, as the huntress and her companions walk through the cave to to see one out of them huge figure emerging from the water.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Senua listens to the monster’s voice

The warriors’ torches are reflected on the moving pools of water. Ray tracing? A volumetric fog invades the cave, while the protagonist discovers the bones of those who preceded her in the difficult hunt. And finally he sees it: a giant crawling through the mud, pathetic and whiny as he tries to get back to his lair. “Those whose eyes are clouded with fear are surrounded by the ghosts that haunt them. Senua has understood that to win the war we must break these chains.”

“Break them with an unshakable determination. Break them with an impossible feat,” says the narrator as the gigantic creature collapses on the rocks, in search of the longed-for rest. Instead, what he finds are fire and metal, when the team led by Senua hits him with the flammable liquid and stabs him with fire spears. The pain is excruciating: the titan screams and falls on his side, raising a blanket of smoke and dust that plunges the situation into chaos. ”

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Senua faces the monstrous giant

The woman calls her companions: one runs in front of her shouting, covered with flames; another is crushed by the giant’s mighty hand, which burns but does not want to give up. When the fire is extinguished, the monster sets off in pursuit of its enemies, who flee, stopping from time to time to throw new spears, while Senua yells at him to follow her, exits quickly from the cave and other hunters try to slow the unstoppable march of the creature. .

A barrier is set on fire, Senua falls and realizes that it is she that the monster wants to kill. Then she folds back, passes the defense posts and orders her men to attack, but the giant is now on her and with one blow literally blows up the structures. The woman watches him bite off the head of one of his mates before finally clear words are addressed to her. “Senua”, says the monster, “help me.” The woman finally looks at him closely and says “I know you“.