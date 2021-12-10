Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, gameplay analysis at The Game Awards 2021
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was undoubtedly one of the most important games in The Game Awards 2021, presented this time with some gameplay sequences instead of a cinematic trailer like that of the reveal, which took place exactly two years ago as part of the show organized by Geoff Keighley.
The new game developed by Ninja Theory in exclusive to Xbox Series X | S and PC it still seemed too distant and it is not clear whether or not it will come out by the end of 2022, but certainly seeing it in action has illustrated to the many fans what the ambitions of this project are, which at least on the technical level appears literally out of scale.
What threats will brave Senua face this time? How will the world around her change? What secrets lie behind some of his mighty new enemies? Let’s try to figure it out in this one Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 gameplay video analysis from The Game Awards 2021.
The gameplay trailer
“And she said: with our swords we will forge new stories to strike the gods that torment us. You may think that I am weak, but I will show you what lies behind my eyes.” Thus opens the gameplay video of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which in the space of six minutes and eight seconds conquered the spectators of the Game Awards 2021 and put an end to two long years of almost absolute silence.
Behind the scenes dedicated to the study of the settings? Photo of Melina Juergens shooting motion capture? Everything is fine, but you had to see what was behind those eyes, as the narrator says at the beginning of the trailer. Finally discovering the cards and unleashing all the communicative power of an experience that from this point of view will hardly disappoint expectations and which, not surprisingly, turned out to be absolutely wonderful in action.
Senua is there, in the center of a symbol drawn on the ground, surrounded by her companions as she is bathed in the rain. “We will embrace our suffering, we will calm the pain of the scars and we will break the chains that grip our mind”, continues the voice. “You may think they are gods, but we will show you what lies behind their eyes.” Meanwhile, the view moves from the beach to the rocks of a cave, lingering on a series of defensive structures built to face a battle. What kind?
Senua orders her companions to wait, to listen. “She knows my name,” says the warrior after hearing a monstrous grunt echoing from the distance. “Risking your own life for what you believe in is one thing, leading others to death is a different kind of burden. Something Senua must learn to discover,” continues the narrator, as the huntress and her companions walk through the cave to to see one out of them huge figure emerging from the water.
The warriors’ torches are reflected on the moving pools of water. Ray tracing? A volumetric fog invades the cave, while the protagonist discovers the bones of those who preceded her in the difficult hunt. And finally he sees it: a giant crawling through the mud, pathetic and whiny as he tries to get back to his lair. “Those whose eyes are clouded with fear are surrounded by the ghosts that haunt them. Senua has understood that to win the war we must break these chains.”
“Break them with an unshakable determination. Break them with an impossible feat,” says the narrator as the gigantic creature collapses on the rocks, in search of the longed-for rest. Instead, what he finds are fire and metal, when the team led by Senua hits him with the flammable liquid and stabs him with fire spears. The pain is excruciating: the titan screams and falls on his side, raising a blanket of smoke and dust that plunges the situation into chaos. ”
The woman calls her companions: one runs in front of her shouting, covered with flames; another is crushed by the giant’s mighty hand, which burns but does not want to give up. When the fire is extinguished, the monster sets off in pursuit of its enemies, who flee, stopping from time to time to throw new spears, while Senua yells at him to follow her, exits quickly from the cave and other hunters try to slow the unstoppable march of the creature. .
A barrier is set on fire, Senua falls and realizes that it is she that the monster wants to kill. Then she folds back, passes the defense posts and orders her men to attack, but the giant is now on her and with one blow literally blows up the structures. The woman watches him bite off the head of one of his mates before finally clear words are addressed to her. “Senua”, says the monster, “help me.” The woman finally looks at him closely and says “I know you“.
Preliminary impressions
The presentation of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 at The Game Awards 2021 ended with a big twist, which only increases the hype around a history that promises to surprise and strike us, even in a ruthless way. After the journey narrated in the first episode, after all, anything can happen and probably everything will happen: the boys of Ninja Theory seem to have no intention of holding back their ambitions.
The discourse naturally extends to the technical values of production, which appear stellar. Microsoft’s acquisition provided the team with the resources to make virtually anything, and Tameem Antoniades and his colleagues won’t have it repeated twice. In this sense, the choice to go out only on the platforms next-gen it is only a confirmation.
In terms of animations (including facial ones), details and effects, the game looks like something completely new and this would explain the decision to limit the frame rate to 30 fps, unless you opt for a traditional performance mode with reduced resolution and greater fluidity until the end. The protagonist of the trailer, however, was the artistic direction, really intriguing.
We know that the scenarios of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 are inspired by some Icelandic landscapes, but it will be interesting to understand how the designers have also pursued the visual variety necessary to avoid making the setting repetitive in its glimpses. We will certainly find out in the coming months, as well as we will finally find out what the release period of the game will be, in the hope that within a year we can try it firsthand.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 stole the show at The Game Awards 2021, ending two long years in which the game was practically not shown in any way and leaving everyone surprised and excited by the undoubted potential of this new chapter. The gameplay trailer does not actually illustrate the mechanics but focuses once again on the fascinating lore created by Ninja Theory, on the boundless landscapes inspired by Iceland and on huge and monstrous creatures that however may not be our true enemies. What is hidden behind their eyes?