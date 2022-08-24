Senza by Jacinto López: a year of wellness

There are already many months in which the Senza Clinic by Jacinto López you stop by to recommend products, advise care and accompany us on the path of aesthetic and mental well-being.

One year since this Villagarcia clinic opened the doors of its facilities, with immediate success endorsed by the figure of the Arousan doctor who gives it its name, and boosted by the presence of a team of dedicated and professional workers.

Their maxim has always been to make whoever visits them feel good in their own body in the most ‘without’ way possible.

You can meet them at Avenida Agustín Romero 6, Vilagarcía de Arousa from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Or on the phone 654 842 605

And it is that ‘Senza’ tells us about that care ‘no rush’, ‘no fear’, ‘no stress’. A concept in which relaxation and health have gone hand in hand, creating an experience that hundreds of clients have lived during these months in the first person.

In its installations, with piped music, warm and intimate spaces prevail, with soft lighting and pleasant and relaxing aromas, suggesting the idea that “you are the one who has to take care of yourself and think of yourself, enjoy this moment, It’s just for you.”

heat resistant makeup

Starting from that basis, Senza by Jacinto López works to offer the best results in facial and body treatments, both in the aesthetic and therapeutic fields. His techniques are among the most innovative in the sector, placing his treatments at the forefront of aesthetic medicine.

To sample, a button: systems with successful results that have captivated clients, such as the Venus Legacy, that in a few sessions you get a much younger skin; the Living Venus, that stimulates collagen and elastin; or treatment body shock to remove fat.

In addition, they have therapeutic pilates classes, to feel good inside and out, with small groups, so that the physiotherapists can comfortably attend to any demand, need and question.

Celebrate a year of wellness and care at Senza by Jacinto López.