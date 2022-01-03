Seoul: the man who crossed the border to return to North Korea could be a repentant former defector

The man who crossed the hyper-monitored border between South Korea and North Korea on foot between Saturday and Sunday could be a North Korean who had defected to the south in 2020 through the same area.

“Authorities assume the person is a North Korean defector and are investigating what happened,” the Seoul Ministry of Defense said Monday.

The man, 30, may have arrived in the south in November 2020. “He looked and dressed the same as the person who defected from the North in 2020,” a ministry official told reporters.

Investigators are trying to understand if the movement detected over the weekend on the north side of the border was by North Korean troops who came to escort the man, although so far the Seoul authorities have ruled out that it is spying.

Since closing its borders in 2020, North Korea has adopted very strict anti-coronavirus measures: in September 2020, Pyongyang apologized after its troops killed a South Korean official who had crossed the maritime border between the two countries. . Two months earlier, North Korea had declared a national emergency and sealed off a border town after a North Korean defector with Covid 19 symptoms returned illegally from the south.

The rare defections across the land border

Crossings of the so-called demilitarized zone on the northern border of Seoul are rare, most of the deserters pass through China. In general, defections from south to north are very rare. However, several incidents in recent years have raised concerns in South Korea about the lack of security. When the suspected defector crossed into North Korea in 2020, he wasn’t detained until 14 hours after crossing the border.

In the case of Saturday, the presence of the person near the border went unnoticed for nearly three hours after CCTV cameras recorded an image of the man climbing over a fence and setting off alarms.

In June, South Korea announced it would accelerate the acquisition of a rail-mounted robot and an AI-enabled audio and video system to increase security along the border.