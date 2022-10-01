Seoul, Washington and Tokyo hold a joint maritime exercise in the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan

In less than a week, North Korea launched four ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan (file photo)

Seoul, Washington and Tokyo held this Friday joint maritime exercise in waters of the sea of ​​Japan, also known as the East Sea, in response to missiles launched by North Korea in the last five days.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry He explained that the military exercise involved a destroyer ship from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, as well as the aircraft carrier ‘Ronald Reagan’, a US submarine and another South Korean destroyer, according to the Japanese television news portal NHK.

The three countries last held such trilateral maritime exercises in April 2017. The training focuses on detecting, identifying and tracking North Korean submarines equipped with capabilities to launch ballistic missiles from the sea, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry and collected. Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean Armed Forces warned Thursday that North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles in what is the third launch in just five days into the Sea of ​​​​Japan. In total, Pyongyang has given the green light this year to 19 ballistic missile launches, while the Asian country has launched two cruise missiles throughout 2022.

To this must be added the threat of a new nuclear test that could take place, according to Seoul, between October 16 and November 7, which has caused the South Korean government to abandon its efforts to approach to the neighboring country.

Thus, the South Korean Foreign Minister, Park Jin, declared this Friday that his country is studying a possible tightening of sanctions against North Korea, especially against the financial sector.