Separate Management, Equalization in sight for client companies









Uniemens sending of the month of January for subscribers to the separate management with the old rates has been released. This was announced by INPS in a press release in which it explains that the client companies that have already processed the Uniemens flows relating to the month of January 2022, for the subjects for which the Dis-coll contribution is mandatory, applying the current rate up to 31 December 2021 (34.23%), they can send the Uniemens flow with the aforementioned rate instead of the new one set at the rate of 35.03%.

The difference in contributions deriving from the application of the different rates can be paid within three months from the publication of the INPS circular no. 25 of 11 February 2022, without additional charges. Companies will be able, as usual, at the end of the necessary processing to view the total contribution difference due through the Pension Fund for Clients.

The clarification had been requested by the client companies and by the labor consultants who at the time of sending the uniemens in January had used the previous rate (34.23%) pending the INPS to certify the increase contained in the budget law. 2022 to finance the so-called Dis-Coll.