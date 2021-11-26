Separated by the Holocaust, Ana and Betty reunite after 82 years

Ana Maria Wahrenberg and Betty Grebenschikoff, both of Jewish descent, greeted each other in the courtyard of a German school in 1939 before fleeing abroad.

When they saw each other for the last time, in May of the now distant 1939, they were convinced that it would be the last and that they would never meet again: Ana Maria Wahrenberg and Betty Grebenschikoff, both of Jewish origin, said goodbye in the courtyard of a German school, exchanging a long hug that tasted of goodbye. 82 years later, however, they finally managed to see each other again.

The two girls, schoolmates at the time, were separated when they were only 9 years old when their Jewish families were forced to flee the Nazis; from that moment on they lived with the mutual conviction that the other had died in the Shoa. On November 5th, however, something extraordinary happened: after discovering that both were still alive, the two 91-year-olds finally reunited in a hotel room in St Petersburg, Florida, thanks to the USC Shoah Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Steven Spielberg who records and preserves audiovisual memories of Holocaust survivors.

During the Nazis, Betty was one of 20,000 European Jews who moved to Shanghai, while Ana Maria and her family fled to Santiago, Chile. Both had tried to track down their best friend, but only when a USC Shoah Foundation indexer noticed similarities in their accounts they have finally reconnected. “It was like coming home. Ana Maria was always on my mind. We had this feeling, like we really belonged to each other,” Betty told the Washington Post after the meeting. “It was very emotional,” added the other. “It was as if we had never been apart. It was very special how two people, after 82 years, still love each other.”