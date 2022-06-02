separated from Shakira after adultery?

Entertainment

SPIKE. The Spanish defender Gérard Piqué and the singer Shakira are on the verge of separating because of an adultery by the Spanish defender.

They have been one of the most famous and glamorous couples since 2010. The Spanish defender of FC Barcelona Gérard Piqué and the Colombian singer Shakira, are on the verge of separating according to the Spanish media. The reason ? The Spanish world champion would have deceived the latter and would have especially been surprised by the singer. Two Spanish journalists revealed the information this Wednesday, June 1 in the “Mamarazzis” podcast of the newspaper El Périodico. “The singer surprised him with another and they are going to separate,” assured Laura Fa, one of the podcast hosts. Emilio Pérez de Rozas, journalist for El Periodico, had already said that “the captain of Barça and the Colombian singer are going through a sentimental crisis.

Also according to the media, the two personalities would now live under two different roofs since the player was asked to leave the home and return to his old apartment in Barcelona. The defender would take advantage of this in particular to chain outings with the little nugget of Barça, midfielder Riqui Puig.

