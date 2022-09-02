Separated from Shakira, Gérard Piqué expresses his fed up
The FC Barcelona defender has just expressed his dissatisfaction with the media coverage of his breakup with Shakira.
FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has released a statement on media coverage of his split from popstar Shakira.
Gerard Pique is fed up
Pique has been making headlines ever since he and Shakira announced on June 4 that they were going their separate ways after 12 years together. The seasoned Spaniard, who is also experiencing difficulties on the sporting level at the moment, did not like the way the media took hold of this story at all and he ended up expressing his fed up.
The statement, posted by his lawyers, was very offensive. Here is the content:
“Since Shakira and Gerard Pique confirmed their separation in a joint statement on June 4, various rumors and unverified information have been published about the player, his family and his personal and therefore private life. This information and images undermine not only his honor and his image, but also the rights of his children, whose safety and protection are his primary concern. Surveillance by certain media and paparazzi has been continuous, forcing our client to modify his daily routine for the sole purpose of protecting his children, family and loved ones”.
Gerard Piqué has always respected the activity of the media and their right to publish information, and he is fully aware of the fundamental role that the media plays in our society.
However, in recent weeks there have been intrusions that exceed the bounds of legality, such that our client has been forced to seek injunctions and take legal action against those who disrupt his family life and violate the rights of his children, since Gerard Piqué’s only objective is to ensure their well-being and restore their rights to privacy, security and peace of mind.
Through this press release, our client wishes to thank the respect and the informative rigor shown by certain media and he trusts that everything will be resolved in the best possible way, with common sense prevailing. »