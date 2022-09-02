Separated from Shakira, Gérard Piqué expresses his fed up

The FC Barcelona defender has just expressed his dissatisfaction with the media coverage of his breakup with Shakira.

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has released a statement on media coverage of his split from popstar Shakira.

Gerard Pique is fed up

Pique has been making headlines ever since he and Shakira announced on June 4 that they were going their separate ways after 12 years together. The seasoned Spaniard, who is also experiencing difficulties on the sporting level at the moment, did not like the way the media took hold of this story at all and he ended up expressing his fed up.

The statement, posted by his lawyers, was very offensive. Here is the content: