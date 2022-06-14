Separated from Shakira, the star of FC Barcelona slams crazy sums in the evening!

For several days, the name of Gerard Pique has been circulating in the media following a breakup with Shakira! In addition, every day information comes in about the 35-year-old footballer.

In the program Socialité broadcast by TelecincoJordi Martin has revealed the Blaugrana defender is one to spend lavishly when hanging out with his friends. “About Pique’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been following Pique for twelve years and he’s well known in Barcelona, ​​especially for the parties he attends… But I have to say that for some time now he’s been with his teammate Riqui Puig. He spends indecent sums in nightclubs and restaurants until the early hours of the day”, said the paparazzi. He added : “From what I know, the sums that Pique can spend in a single evening vary depending on the day, but it’s at least 2000 euros. At a minimum. And per evening. But for Pique, these amounts are ridiculous”.

An influencer, named Luciana Guschmer, added other elements to these remarks about these nocturnal trips. “They weren’t allowed to keep their mobile phones because there were a lot of badly behaved players. They were there with models while they were married, including Pique.”

The case is getting heavy!

After Shakira, it’s Barcelona who want to dump him

If on the heart side, Pique is at its worst, on the professional side it is not going well either. Indeed, FC Barcelona, ​​according to information from the Spanish media, no longer counts on him. The club will seek to strengthen in the defensive sector. They also revealed that the defender had spoken with his coach Xavi. They said the former midfielder told his player why he wouldn’t be part of the new project. “Xavi considers that the dressing room must breathe football, that the team must live on football 24 hours a day and that if he wants to be credible with his messages sent regarding discipline, he cannot give a free pass”, explained in its edition of the day, the newspaper AS. The Blaugrana coach also blamed him for a “unprofessional conduct” and his “countless physical problems”.

