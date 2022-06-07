Separation of Shakira and Piqué: the fortune they amassed together and how it will be distributed | football curiosities

More than two children and an unfulfilled promise of eternal love, what Shakira and Piqué built was a real fortune that now, when their separation has been confirmed, will have to be shared.

According to some rumours, the footballer’s infidelity ended a relationship that seemed stable, although sources close to the footballer deny such a situation. The truth is that each one has lived on their own for at least three months and that now, instead of chats over coffee, what comes next are arduous disputes with lawyers involved.

According to the media Celebrity Net Worth, the couple owns a fortune close to 400 million, although most of it was separately, which should not be distributed considering that it is part of each one’s work and was acquired separately. prior to the society that they later built, beyond the fact that they had never married.

The source says that the Colombian singer has a fortune close to 300 million euros while the footballer’s is close to 80 million. She, for example, will keep her mansion in Miami, valued at 13 million euros, while his house in the center of Barcelona, ​​with an estimated value of 4.5 million, is not at risk either.

What is in dispute is what they acquired together, namely a house, located in Esplugues de Llobregat, which in 2012 would have cost around 4.5 million euros. In 2015 they bought another house near the Camp Nou for around 5 million euros. It remains to be established whether the rest home that they both enjoyed in the Bahamas is hers alone, prior to their relationship, or if they acquired it while they were together.

No one talks about love or family anymore. Now only money and lawyers and, if anything, psychologists. The dream and the nightmare, always together.