Separation of Shakira and Piqué would not have been for infidelity, but for money

Although few details were known about their relationship Shakira Y Gerard Piqué For 12 years, both in social networks and in the images taken by the paparazzi, the artists always seemed to be for each other, until in early June, they announced their separation through a joint statement.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they said.

Since then, several versions have emerged regarding the reasons why the couple would have made the decision not to continue together, including the alleged infidelities of the Barcelona player.

However, a new theory suggests that behind the breakup there would be irreconcilable differences of an economic nature. Recently, Roberto García, former partner of one of Shakira’s sisters, revealed to the Spanish media EsDiario that the interpreter of ‘I congratulate you’ and the footballer appeared to have a perfect relationship, but actually there would be too many problems between them, mainly about money.

Garcia explained to the media that on one occasion Piqué asked the singer for an amount-without specifying how much-, to make some investments and other businessesbut she would have refused when receiving a refusal from her parents.

Since then the relationship would have fractured and the constant fights would have begun that ended up separating them: “According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two. Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer’s family has refused to give it to him. They don’t mix their money and take the family economy to 50%, ”she said.

Also, he highlighted that the singer always knew that her relationship with the athlete would never transcend the marital plane, since, supposedly, she would have noticed him to be the father of her children: “Shakira noticed Piqué because she liked him to be the father of her children. She knew that she would never marry him,” she added.

So far, neither of them has spoken about their separation, which has been the subject of international media coverage for more than three weeks.

