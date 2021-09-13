Sept. 11. Dozens of ships in the procession in the port of New York to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks (A. Martinengo)

US Maritime Interests held an event yesterday on Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Port of New York in recognition of the 20 years since the attacks of September 11, 2001, which triggered the largest sea evacuation in US history.

The event included a ceremony, a procession of ships and a blessing of the fleet to honor the victims of 9/11.

Dozens of ships joined the New York Harbor procession, including private ships, ferries, and tugboats that participated in the 9/11 elevator rescue from Lower Manhattan. The procession was led by New York City Fire Boats who honored the lost and American Maritime’s contribution on September 11 with a red, white and blue water cannon salute.

The US senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the commander of the United States Coast Guard, Admiral Karl Schultz, and other officials attended the ceremony as ships passed Battery Park and the Statue of Liberty.

The event commemorated the more than half a million survivors ferried from Lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001 by American shipping carriers and over 800 sailors. The event was hosted by American Maritime Partnership, New York Council of the Navy League, Transportation Institute, Towboat and Harbor Carriers Association, Passenger Vessel Association, Port Authority of NY / NJ, Sandy Hook Pilots and Seaman’s Church Institute.

The Boatlift was famously told in a 2011 short film produced and narrated by the actor Tom Hanks, titled “BOATLIFT, An Untold Tale of 9/11 Resilience” which can be seen in the VIDEO unpublished following:

“A shining light on an otherwise dark and tragic day twenty years ago this week was the heroic response of American shipping operators in the Port of New York who responded to the call from the US Coast Guard to spontaneously organize the evacuation of over 500,000 Americans to the southern tip of Manhattan, an effort that took just nine hours and became the largest water evacuation in US history “, affirmed theAmerican Maritime Partnership, one of the organizers of the event.

“Within minutes of calling for help, US shipping vessels of all shapes and sizes responded selflessly and made sure the events of that fateful day were not even worse. The American Maritime Partnership remembers and mourns all the Americans lost that day and expresses its deepest gratitude to the men and women of American Maritime for their response and selfless service ”.

The “Boatlift” September 11 was the largest water evacuation in history. After the closure of roads, tunnels and railways outside New York City, more than half a million people were stranded in Lower Manhattan following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

American ships safely transported over 500,000 survivors from Lower Manhattan through the harbor, and the rescue was greater than the evacuation of 340,000 Allied American troops to Dunkirk.

The rescue effort involved more than 150 American seagoing vessels, including passenger ferries, tugs, merchant ships, private vessels, and New York Police Department and Fire Department vessels. More than 800 American sailors participated in the 9/11 evacuation of the Boatlift.

