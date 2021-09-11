September 11, 2001: that day among Hollywood stars

Al Pacino: “It was the most terrifying day, the most heartbreaking. I was in Los Angeles. I had taken a plane the night before it happened, on September 10th. And all I wanted was to go back to my home… New York ».

Robert De Niro: «I was in the center. I was walking down Fifth Avenue and everyone was standing on the left side of the street, because you could see the World Trade Center from there. My son called me, he lived on Wall Street, a few blocks from the Twin Towers. There had been the first plane. Then, as I was leaving from where I was, the second plane crashed. I was looking for to go home, and from my home I could see him from my window. ‘

Tom Hardy: «I was at a wig test. I was making a film about the French Foreign Legion, ready to go to Morocco. We had just done Black Hawk Down and they shelved it immediately. It was a life changing event. I have many close friends in special forces who are involved in serious operations across the Middle East that have been affected since 9/11. I’m still shocked by the amount of casualties that day, and the whole situation, to be honest. ‘

Gus Van Sant: “I lived on Canal Street and from my window I could see the towers, I heard an explosion and in the end I realized that one of them was on fire. Our office was even closer, we were eight blocks away on the roof watching the falling towers. And we are evacuated away from the dust and smoke coming towards us. I had something similar to the typical reaction where you are not really aware of how big a moment is, something that happened to other people in the Tribeca and Wall Street area. Some people have continued to work ».

Martin Scorsese: “I was at home on 62nd Street here on the east side. I was preparing to go to the Brigitte Lacombe photo exhibition. But when we woke up, it happened “

Matt Damon: “I was living in Lower Manhattan at the time. I just remember being walked out of my apartment, saw the burning towers and went back inside and watched CNN because I was hungry for information. I had to understand what was happening ».

Gwyneth Paltrow: “I was driving home from a yoga class that September 11th. A girl crossed the road outside the middle of the road and we both stopped wasting a lot of time in “you first, you first”. We laughed later and Lara – later wrote to tell me – continued her way to Christopher Street station just in time to see her train leave. The inconvenience that had seen us as protagonists had made them late. If we hadn’t met, his life would have taken a very different course, at least so he wrote to me. She would have been at his desk on the 77th floor and maybe she wouldn’t have survived. ‘

Steve Buscemi (from the day after the attacks he returned for a week to collaborate with the old comrades of the fire brigade in which he worked before becoming an actor, to recover the bodies of the missing): “It was a privilege to be able to do it, to enter contact with the fire station and with some of the guys I had worked with. And it was a huge help to me because while I was working, I didn’t think about it much, I didn’t feel it that much. Only when I stopped did I really feel the full impact of what had happened. It would have been much more difficult for me to overcome it if I hadn’t been able to do what I did. ‘

Seth MacFarlane (he and Mark Wahlberg almost get on one of the planes): “I had booked America Airlines 11, one of the flights that would crash into the towers, and had a drink the night before. I had a hangover and missed the plane for about 10 minutes. It was a very close call for me “

Kate Hudson: “I used to live in New York and I will never forget how every person in the city supported each other during that time of intense mourning. Everyone came together, trying to actively help in any way they could and when there was nothing else to do, there was always collective healing that took place even in the words or smile of a stranger. It was a powerful feeling in the most difficult moments ».

Melissa Joan Hart: «September 11th will always be a day of dark memories for me and my family! It changed the landscape not only of my city, but of my country and our world. I will never forget the feeling of vulnerability and helplessness as I watched the towers fall into the streets below. But I will never forget either that there were hyperactive souls rushing around ready to help recover and rebuild; some at the risk of losing everything ».