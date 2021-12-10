September 11, for the Supreme Court, Iran will have to compensate the relatives of the victims: the appeal of the families accepted

L’Iran will have to compensate the victims’ families of the attacks ofSeptember 11, 2001. This was established by the Court of Cassation which upheld the appeal of the families involved in the sentence of the Court of Appeal of Rome which in December 2020, after having released from seizure 4.5 billion euros of the Islamic Republic, had not recognized the validity of the verdict with which the Federal Court of New York, in 2018, he condemned Iran, its ministers and the central bank to compensate the damages suffered by relatives and relatives for the deaths in the terrorist attack.

The Italian court was not called to enter into the merits of the American sentence, but to evaluate it compatibility with US legislation applied to combat terrorism with our legal system. Specifically, the Court of Appeal of Rome, explain the stoats, did not agree with “the way in which American legislation intended to derogate from the principle of jurisdictional immunity of sovereign states notably by introducing the Foreign sovereign immunities act, in the concrete case applied by the New York Federal Court “which would have introduced a “Inconceivable absolute presumption of guilt” towards’Iran, the Sudan, the Syria and the North Korea “In the judgments filed for damages to American citizens”.

A different point of view from that of the Italian Supreme Court which instead judges the Foreign sovereign immunities act in line with the Italian legal system which provides for exceptions to the sovereignty of States when they are responsible for acts against human dignity and of absolute gravity. Added to this is the possibility of recognizing the ‘punitive damage’, to discourage foreign governments from supporting terrorism, in addition to compensating traditional pecuniary damage. Given the “notorious fact” of the attack at twin towers and al Pentagon, the third degree judges had no doubts in affirming that “certainly it cannot be said that in general a provision for the compensation of damages in favor of the victims of a terrorist attack, even if possibly based on a lessened regime of the of the test, produces effects incompatible with public order “