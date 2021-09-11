September 11, from movies to TV specials to remember that day

The images of the 9/11 attacks they have been shown many times on the small and large screen. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary there are many specials broadcast on TV.

For those who prefer cinema, however, there are many titles available, such as ‘United 93’, the first film to be released dedicated to United Airlines Flight 93, hijacked on 11 September 2001 during the terrorist attack.

there a list for those who want to relive those moments, for those who weren’t there yet and want to understand what happened.

Iconic films

United 93 – The first film to come out on the theme was ‘United 93’, directed by Paul Greengrass. It reconstructs in a cinematic way the hijacking of that flight on 11 September 2001 during the terrorist attack: the plane did not hit its target thanks to the courage of the passengers, who forced the terrorist who was at the controls to crash the aircraft, while all dying.

11’09”01 – are 11 episodes shot by 11 directors who each sign a mini-film with a (symbolic) duration of 11 minutes, 9 seconds and 1 frame. Released in 2002, a year after the attack on the Twin Towers, it was carried out by Samira Makhmalbaf, Claude Lelouch, Yusuf Shahin, Danis Tanovic, Idrissa Ouedraogo, Ken Loach, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Amos Gitai, Mira Nair, Sean Penn and Shohei Imamura.

The production is international and involves the USA, UK, France, Egypt, Iran, Japan, Mexico.

‘World Trade Center’ – The director is Oliver Stone, among the interpreters Nicolas Cage and Maria Bello starring the police officers involved in the evacuation of the Twin Towers.

‘9/11’ (in Italian ‘Without escape’) – The protagonist is Charlie Sheen, who works at the Trade World Center and who on the day of the attack finds himself locked in the elevator with his wife Whoopi Goldberg, who has come to sign the divorce papers with him.

‘The 25th hour ‘ – Directed by Spike Lee stars Edward Norton as the son of a firefighter who often thinks back to colleagues who lost their lives at the Twin Towers.

‘Very strong and Incredibly Close’ – This film, starring Tom Hanks, was released 10 years after the attacks. The actor gets stuck inside the World Trade Center and is the father of a child with Asperger’s syndrome. The mother is played by Sandra Bullock.

‘Remember me’ – The protagonists are Pierce Brosnan and Robert Pattinson, father and son, whose relationship is being investigated, right on the eve of the attack in which one of the children will die.

‘Fahrenheit 9/11’ – Famous docufilm signed by Michael Moore, Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, which represents an indictment against the former US President, George W. Bush.

‘Reign over me’ – The title comes from the Who song used for the credits, the protagonist is Adam Sandler, a dentist who lost his wife and daughters in the attack on the Twin Towers. Also in the cast is Donald Sutherland as the judge.

‘A few days in September’ – Among the interpreters of the Italian-Portuguese production there are Juliette Binoche, John Turturro, Tom Riley and Nick Nolte. It represents a more intimate and less spectacular story.

Documentaries and specials

If in the US they came out well 17 new documentaries dedicated to 9/11, including an interesting one Inside the President’s War Room on Apple TV +, with Jeff Daniels narrating voice of this doc produced by Apple and BBC, even in Italy there are many specials on TV.

RA programsI: Saturday 11 September at 15.05 Franco Di Mare will host on Rai 3 Borders Special: Once upon a time … America. In prime time on Rai 1 the special 11/9: the two hours that changed the world, with the Italian preview of the BBC international co-production directed by Arthur Cary which collects the stories of 13 people, including survivors, rescuers and families of the victims who retrace the moments of the attack and the subsequent years up to the present day. Introduces and comments Monica Maggioni, while the guests are Mohamedou Ould Slahi, former inmate from Guantanamo who inspired the film “The Mauritanian”, and Jason Blazakis, one of the leading US experts in the fight against terrorism.

MEDIASE programsT: On Friday 10 September on Focus at 10.37 pm it will be broadcast on the first TV September 11, 2001: Fire Trap, with the testimonies of 5 survivors trapped in five different floors of the World Trade Center; on Rete 4 around 00.50 (after Quarto Grado) it always airs on the first TV September 11: The Falling Man. Saturday 11 September Special TG5 from 13.55 to 16 will follow the commemorative ceremony live from New York.

LA7 programs: the network relies on Andrea Purgatori with a double special episode of its program Atlantis aired in prime time on Thursday 9 September and Sunday 12 September, when space will be given to Afghan syndrome, from 11 September 2001 to the withdrawal of troops, with the journalist Rula Jebreal as a guest in the studio.

SKY programs: on 10 September at 7.30 pm there is a special by Liliana Faccioli Pintozzi to analyze the changes caused by 11 September with interviews with John Bolton, Undersecretary of the Bush Administration, the political scientist Gilles Kepel, the architect Daniel Libeskind, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban, activist David Solnit and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lawrence Wright.

On 11 September from 2.00 pm a special live will be broadcast to follow the remembrance ceremony live from New York, with connections also from Kabul, Paris and London.

Over the next few days, the network also offers a series of specials, including The survivors, QAnon’s 9/11, on the conspiracy theses related to the attack, September 11 of Generation Z, with interviews with Ari Fleischer, spokesman for President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003, Tony Blair, former British premier, and the photographers of the Magnum-Contrasto agency who documented that day. Many contents are then available on demand.