September 17, 1962, Baz Luhrmann is born

Australian of origin, Mark Anthony “Baz” Luhrmann he is the son of a dance teacher and the manager of a cinema / theater (attached to a petrol pump: a particular country, Australia), and this already says it all about the road to follow. The passion for the scenes and the dance, and the singing, accompany him immediately. Baz is the nickname his father gave him, which became his official name in 2008.

His debut film, Ballroom – Dance competition (1992), is a great success in Australia, and with his saturated, kitsch, explosive style, he immediately points it out in Hollywood, which offers him the opportunity to revisit the classic of the classics, that is Romeo and Juliet, and he does the same operation performed by Robert Wise in the 60s with West Side Story, or rather modernizes it, making it urban and attractive again for a young audience: his own Romeo + Juliet of 1994 (since that time, the “+” sign replaces “&” for at least a decade) is not only fun, intense, it captures and reinforces the spirit camp of the period (after all, Priscilla the queen of the desert is 2 years old!) and launches definitively Leonardo Dicaprio as a teen idol. Closes the trilogy of the “Red Carpet” (as it is known now) perhaps its greatest success, that is Moulin Rouge! 2001, (also recognized with 8 nominations and 2 Oscar wins), musical overflowing with Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.

From there, his activity as a feature film director becomes rarefied: Australia, a tribute to his homeland (with Australian actors in the main roles, or Kidman and Hugh Jackman) is from 2008, and The Great Gatsby, to date his latest work, is from 2013. His flop is historic The Get Down (2016) on Netflix, the most expensive TV series ever made and only lasted one season. In 2022, however, his great return should arrive: a biopic on the King of Rock’n’Roll Elvis Presley.

Other recurrences