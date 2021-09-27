September 22 Light of your eyes beats Pretty Woman. Coliandro overtakes Sciarelli. Honolulu starts with 4.7%

Football still on the field on Wednesday 22 September with the midweek round of Serie A, and this time with the Milan-Venice match in the early evening, won by the Rossoneri two to zero with goals from Brahim Diaz and Theo Hernandez and broadcast by both Dazn and Sky. Despite football, the generalist competition was very intense, both on the Viale Mazzini side and on the Cologno side.

On Rai1, in fact, a new passage of the evergreen ‘Pretty Woman’ has been spent, while on Rai2 Giampaolo Morelli is back on air with the fourth season of ‘Inspector Coliandro’. Furthermore, the solid ‘Who has seen it?’ Remained on Rai3. But the most awaited novelty of the evening was undoubtedly the departure of the new production fiction of Canale 5, ‘Luce dei tuaocchi’, which includes Rai faces such as Anna Valle and Paola Pitagora. Also unreleased is the comedy program of Italia1, ‘Honolulu’, with Fatima Trotta and Francesco Mandelli. Rete4 has focused on the in-depth study, with Giuseppe Brindisi and ‘Zona Bianca’, competing with ‘Accordi & Disaccordi’ broadcast on Nove, while it proposed the interminable ‘Hunting Hitler’ La7. This is the ranking for prime time plays.

The fiction with Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno broadcast on Canale 5 beats the cult film of Rai1 with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Coliandro draws with Who has seen it ?.

On Canale 5, after a postponement of a week, the fiction ‘Luce di tuaocchi’, produced by RTI and Banijay Studios, took off. Set in a dance school, it stars Anna Valle, Giuseppe Zeno, Paola Pitagora and Luca Bastanello. The debut of the story had 3.231 million viewers and 15.8% share.

On Rai1, the evergreen ‘Pretty Woman’, with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, won 2.786 million viewers and 13.9% (in the last passage, on March 4, 2020, it had 3.8 million followers with 15.8% share).

On Rai2, the production fiction ‘Inspector Coliandro 4 – The return’, with Giampaolo Morelli, Paolo Sassanelli, Alessandro Rossi, Caterina Silva, Benedetta Cimatti, obtained 2.115 million spectators and 9.9%.

On Rai3 the new episode of ‘Who has seen it?’, With Federica Sciarelli in charge and a lot of recent and dramatic crime news to analyze, the case of the parish priest of Prato, the Pedri case but also that of Denise Pipitone on the menu, has found 1.923 million spectators and aficionados with a 9.9% share.

On Italia1 the comedy format ‘Honolulu’, with Fatima Trotta, Francesco Mandelli and the Panpers, attracted 887 thousand spectators and 4.7%.

On Rete4 the new episode of ‘Zona Bianca’ with Giuseppe Brindisi running and among the guests Licia Ronzulli, Simona Malpezzi, Mario Michele Giarrusso, Andrea Delmastro delle Vedove, Guido Rasi, Alessandro Meluzzi, Vladimir Luxuria, Diego Fusaro, Paolo Brosio and Alessandro Cecchi Paone, convinced 701 thousand spectators with 4%.

On La7 the History Channel dcufiction ‘Hunting Hitler’, totaled 276 thousand spectators and 1.9% share.

In access prima time this is the ranking of political talks. Gruber wins by margin, Palombelli and Moreno (with Renzi) paired

On La7 ‘Otto e mezzo’ with Lilli Gruber running it and among the guests of Gabriele Albertini, Paolo Mieli, Giuseppe Laterza and Ilaria Capua, it collected 1.4 million and 6.1% share.

On Rete4 ‘Stasera Italia’, with Barbara Palombelli in charge and Alessandro Sallusti, Marcello Sorgi, Carlo Freccero, Maria Giovanna Maglie among the guests, obtained 1.057 million and 4.6%.

On Rai2 ‘Tg2 Post’, with Manuela Moreno running it and Matteo Renzi and Gennaro Sangiuliano among the guests, it brought home 1,065 million spectators and a 4.5% share.