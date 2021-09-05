September 5, 2009, comes out In the clouds

The third film by Jason Reitman, son of art, probably also the best in the career of the Canadian director, should have been the first; However Between the clouds, which chronicles the vicissitudes of head-cutter Ryan Bingham who crosses the United States far and wide (and above all, by plane) to fire people in the place of fearful and virtually non-existent managers, was not mature when his script hit him. table in 2002. It was much more so in 2008, when the United States, after 8 years of presidency Bush, were in economic and social collapse. As well as being funny and bitter like few other films in the past decade (like and more than Thank you for smoking by Reitman himself a few years earlier), Between the clouds it is also the work that confirms the talent of George Clooney, after the splendid interpretations of previous years (Michael Clayton, Syriana, Good night and good luck), in a comedy role but finally emancipated from the gigionery that had characterized the approach to the genre (see the various Ocean’s Eleven or the terrible In love, no rules).

The film, in addition to a memorable monologue by Clooney / Ryan Bingham himself on the weight of past experiences on the life of human beings (represented by his backpack as a regular passenger), will go down in history for the dismissal interviews paired with the very unpleasant neophyte ( but very good Anna Kendrick), which Reitman wanted to do with people who had actually been fired in recent months (and in fact the reactions are visibly sincere), with the exception of the one with JK Simmons (recent Academy Award with Whiplash) which remains an acting pearl in an almost perfect film in everything.

