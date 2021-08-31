September Sangiulianese, the first initiatives – Sport

San Giuliano Terme (Pisa), 31 August 2021 – Two important initiatives put in place by the Anpi di San Giuliano Terme in collaboration with the municipal administration on Thursday 2 September. September Sangiulianese starts with the now traditional commemoration of the liberation of the town from Nazi-fascism on 2 September 1944.

Stumbling block

The first will be held at 6.30 pm at the Parco del Partigiano “Uliano Martini” along via dei Condotti and consists in the inauguration of a stumbling block in memory of the partisans Duilio Cordoni and Lorenzo “Orso” Orsetti. The second is a theatrical show “Memorie Resistant” with the Semi Volanti company directed by Eva Malacarne at 9.30 pm in Piazza Italia, in the main town. “Cordoni was the last partisan to have left us among those who fought in the ‘Nevilio Casarosa’ brigade – comments Stefano Pecori, president of Anpi San Giuliano Terme -. His commitment continued in the battles of Seravezza, Monte Belvedere, Vergato, Alfonsine and Imola . Orsetti instead fell in combat in the city of Al-Baghuz Fawqani on March 18, 2019, he was a partisan of our time who chose to fight alongside the Kurdish militia against Isis. The families of Cordoni and Orsetti will participate in these initiatives. , while I thank the municipal administration, in particular the deputy mayor Lucia Scatena, for their support and sharing “. For both events the Green pass will be required.









Tradition

“Inaugurating the Sangiulianese September in the name of anti-fascism is now a tradition – concludes the deputy mayor with responsibility for memory Lucia Scatena -. I thank the Anpi for the initiative, the family members of the partisans present and the Semi Volanti company. Memory must accompany us. always, especially when we live in uncertain times and with few points of reference. It is therefore due to those who are committed to not losing the extraordinary historical, cultural and moral heritage that has made us the community that we still are today “.

Resistant memories

“Memories resisting” is freely taken from the story of two partisans: Duilio and Lorenzo, who represent the old and the new Resistance. In surreal and apparently distant paintings, figures appear inserted in different geographical and historical contexts but who question themselves on common questions and above all move guided by an intimate and deeply human feeling. The show opens with a testimony collected in May 2020: a meeting of an elderly gentleman, Claudio Rossi, with Eva Malacarne who was then working at a nursery. The sudden need of the elderly to tell a traumatic event experienced as a child in July 1944, the deep emotion shared with Eva, leave a “seed” that is the need and duty to continue to tell and pass on to people the sense of responsibility civil towards the culture of peace. The title “Resistant Memories” has this meaning: there are and will be fewer and fewer people who will be able to directly recount certain experiences, the will of the artists is to resist not only the memory of events, but also those of the emotions experienced, because everything be closer and more present. “Resistant memories” are fragments of emotions of the Resistance of yesterday, today and the future, hung like clothes in the sun to take the light, to whip like whips, to dance with the wind like flags.

“We thank the president Stefano Pecori, the deputy mayor Lucia Scatena – let the company know – and the families of Lorenzo Orsetti and Duilio Cordoni for having welcomed the artists and for sharing with them the most intimate and human aspects of Duilio and Lorenzo. Furthermore Claudio Rossi for his testimony, Erdal Karabey (Representative of the Kurdish people in Tuscany) for the collaboration in relation to the text in Kurdish, Paolo Casarosa (painter) for having allowed the company to use the image of his work and I Giardini di Mirò for music “.









September Sangiulianese

September Sangiulianese 2021 is organized by the Lumière of Pisa in collaboration with the Municipality of San Giuliano Terme. To participate in the events – all with free admission – you must register on the Eventbrite website, which can be found on the Lumière website: lumierepisa.com. The complete program can also be found on the event’s Facebook page: facebook.com/settembresangiulianese/. For information, you can write to: info@lumierepisa.com. The sole sponsor of the Sangiulianese September 2021 is Toscana Energia. To attend each event you need the Green pass.

