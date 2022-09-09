September, the ideal month to binge watch series and movies

“Blonde” is a non-traditional biopic about Marilyn Monroe that stars Ana de Armas. It is the first Netflix original movie to have an R rating, that is, not suitable for children under 17 years. Credit: Netflix.

Movie and series lovers will be able to enjoy a lot of good content available on streaming platforms this month. Among the most notable premieres are The Rings of Power of Prime Video, the biopic about Marilyn Monroe of Netflix Y Andorthe series of star wars universe of Disney+.

Footnote brings you a list of the most relevant premieres of September.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Prime Video. Premiere September 2. A new episode every Friday

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a Prime Video original series and also the highest-budget production in television history.

It premiered on September 2, the date of the writer’s death J. R. R. Tolkienbroadcasting two chapters that immersed the audience in the Middle Earth. The program functions as a prequel to the two film trilogies directed by Peter Jackson.

“American Gigolo”

Paramount+. Premiere September 9

Director paul schrader defined the 1980s with the release of his film, American Gigolowhich converted to Richard Gere in a star

Four decades later, Paramount expands on that story with a series focused on the life of the male sex worker. Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthai). Like the original film, Kaye is successful at his trade, until he is framed for murdering a client.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Disney+. Premiere September 8

For those who have missed the latest adventure of the God of Thunder, Disney + premieres Thor: Love and Thunder. The film, directed by Taika Waititi, is full of romance; action and a soundtrack saturated with Guns n’ Roses songs.

Although it is a blockbuster, the cast, in addition to presenting the charismatic Chris Hemsworthis headed by major league actors like Chris Balein the skin of the villain Gorr; the butcher of gods Y Natalie PortmanWhat The Mighty Thor.

“Pinocchio”

Disney+. Premiere September 8

The avalanche of remakes live action of its beloved animated classics has often been more of a failure than a success. This production produces a bit of intrigue; both for the cast that stars in it, and for the team behind this retelling of the story of a certain wooden boy.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Pinocchio is the family story of a puppet who longs to become a real boy. Tom Hanks interprets Geppetto and the supporting cast includes Keegan-Michael Key; Joseph Gordon-Levitt Y Cynthia Erivo As the Blue fairy.

Erivo, a true star of both stage and screen, will sing a new version of “When You Wish Upon a Star”.

Pinocchio de Zemeckis isn’t the only adaptation of the character’s backstory coming this year. In December, Netflix will release a film directed by William of the Bull.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi”

Disney+. Premiere September 8

Disney does not stop creating content that excites fans of starwars. This time, celebrating the Disney Daypremieres Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedia documentary about the production of the series released in May about everyone’s favorite Jedi.

both the director deborah chow, like the crew and cast; appear in this film that offers fans a look at multiple elements of the production. Of course, the voices of Ewan McGregor Y Hayden Christensen.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Paramount+. Premiere September 18

The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gileada totalitarian society in what used to be USA.

Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead; she struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

The acclaimed dystopian drama that has put millions of people around the world on edge; returns with its fifth season. It will be released on Sunday, September 18 on the Paramount platform.

“A Jazzman’s Blues”

September 23, streaming on Netflix

A Jazzman’s Bluesfilm written, directed and produced by Tyler Perryis a period drama tells the story of forbidden love.

The film stars Joshua Boone Y Solea Pfeiffer. They play a star-crossed couple traversing the globe as young black men in the Deep South during the 1940s and through the following decades.

“Andor”

Disney+. Premiere September 21

Lucasfilm TV returns to the best Star Wars movie with Andora miniseries that follows the journey of the rebel leader Cassian Andor (diego moon).

Beginning four years before the events of rogue onethe production finds young Cassian a far cry from the confident revolutionary he took to Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) under his protection in the film; as he finds his own way to fight against the Empire.

The cast includes Adriana Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker.

“Blonde”

Netflix. Premiere September 28

More than three years since it started shooting, more than 12 years since it was first announced. The film about Marilyn Monroe arrives, starring Anne of Arms and made by Andrew Dominic.

Blonde is the freshest take on the tragic rise and fall of Marilyn Monroe. The film is not a traditional biographical production in any sense and has been described as a fictional interpretation of her life. It is based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

“Hocus Pocus 2”

Available: September 30

Hocus Pocus 2the sequel to the 1993 film, sees the long-awaited return of the sisters sanderson, performed by Bette Midler; Kathy Najimy Y Sarah Jessica Parkerwho return to once again threaten the teenagers of Salem.

Directed by Anne Fletcherthis sequel promises to be a charming combination of the best of the original with completely new elements and characters.