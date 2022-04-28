Entertainment

Sequel to “Avatar” will be released on December 16 and Zoe Saldaña will continue as its protagonist

Disney confirmed on Wednesday the release date of the sequel to “Avatar” directed by James Cameron, which will hit theaters on December 16 under the title “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The sequel to “Avatar” takes place primarily in the ocean, where protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) raise their children and live in a world at war.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will not be the only film to return to the Pandora universe, as Cameron is preparing three other films. In fact, more than a year ago he stated that he had completed the filming of “Avatar 3” by 95%, despite the fact that its premiere is not scheduled until 2024.

Following that two-year gap between each film and under the condition that the public respond positively, there are plans to make “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5”, which would be presented in December 2026 and December 2028, respectively.

According to the producer of these films, Jon Landau, each installment of “Avatar” will be independent and will close its plot, although “seen as a whole they will be part of an epic saga.”

The studio screened the first trailer for the long-awaited film at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas, although audiences won’t be able to see it until May 6, when it will be screened exclusively in theaters before Marvel’s new “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

Disney has spent several years increasing the expectation for the continuation of “Avatar”, a film released in 2009 that still remains the highest grossing film in history with almost 2,900 million dollars collected at the box office.

To warm up engines, the original film will be screened again in theaters around the world on September 23.

Regarding the new “Avatar: The Way of Water”, Cameron indicated that it is shot with the latest technology, 3D “with better resolution” and “more realistic visual effects”.

“I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution, and most immersive 3D available. And I think we did it, ”said the filmmaker in a recorded message from New Zealand, where he is finalizing the details of the launch.


