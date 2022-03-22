Sequel to “Sex and the City” will have a second season

This Tuesday HBO Max announced the second season of And Just Like That despite criticism and divided opinions among fans.

The Serie Sex and the City (1998 – 2004) was a success at the time, which is why they wanted to continue exploring history. In this way, in 2013 they released a prequel called The Carrie Diariesbased on Carrie Bradshaw, who for that opportunity was played by AnnaSophia Robb.

Without penalty or glory, they were issued 26 episodes in two seasons, coming to an end a year after its release. It took seven years for HBO to come up with another project.

This time under the name of And Just Like Thatopted for a mini series that was designed with only 10 chapters, however, the plot will be extended.

