Sequel to “Sex and the City” will have a second season

This Tuesday HBO Max announced the second season of And Just Like That despite criticism and divided opinions among fans.

The Serie Sex and the City (1998 – 2004) was a success at the time, which is why they wanted to continue exploring history. In this way, in 2013 they released a prequel called The Carrie Diariesbased on Carrie Bradshaw, who for that opportunity was played by AnnaSophia Robb.

Without penalty or glory, they were issued 26 episodes in two seasons, coming to an end a year after its release. It took seven years for HBO to come up with another project.

This time under the name of And Just Like Thatopted for a mini series that was designed with only 10 chapters, however, the plot will be extended.

read also



Another guardianship that ends: Amanda Bynes is free after nine years of “conservatorship”







HBO Max greenlit ‘Dune’ prequel





Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte will continue to live adventures together in a new batch of episodes that were recently announced by the streaming platform.

The renewal will once again feature the leading roles of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Michael Patrick King, executive producer of the project will also continue in charge of the new installment.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant and bold charactersplayed by these powerful and incredible actors,” said the filmmaker.

While, Sarah AubreyHead of Original Content, HBO Max, also had words for this continuation of And Just Like That. “We have loved the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much.”

“We are proud of the work that Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen.”

In this way, and despite the critics and divided opinions of the public, it is already a fact that the series will have a second season. For now Release date details unknown.