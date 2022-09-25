Sequel to “That 70’s show” will bring the original actors — Futuro Chile

In recent years many series and movies have capitalized on nostalgia. That’s how we’ve had comebacks like “Cobra Kai” or series set in the past such as the popular «Stranger Things», but one of the first to do so was “That 70’s Show”. Comedy series set in the seventies and returning in a sequel set in the nineties called, clearly, “That 90’s Show”.

This program, which initially promised the return of beloved characters like Red and Kitty Forman, parents of the protagonist of the original, announced some time ago that some of the (then) young people who made up the group of friends will return.

In this context, Topher Grace, who represented Eric Forman on the show, referred on Entertainment Tonight to what it was like to reunite with his television family: «It was like coming home for Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. Was a present. They are all such amazing people who were very influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not only get together with them, which was very entertaining, but to work with everyone again… It was great. And I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Others who will also return to the situation comedy will be the couple of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who met in the production and are currently together. On his return Kutcher said: “It’s funny and it’s weird. It was super nostalgic and really weird. Going back to the basement (where the characters hang out in the series) or just being back on set was weird. And then being back with everyone, it’s just great.”

That 90’s show does not have a release date yet, but it will have 10 chapters and you can watch it on Netflix.