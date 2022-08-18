Sequelae of Covid: the 25 main ones that the virus can leave you

Many names have been given in the literature to conditions that appear after infection by COVID-19 and that are maintained in the long term. covid long, post-acutelong-term, chronic, prolonged effects, post-acute sequelae due to Sars-Cov-2 infection or even long-distance, are just some of the names mentioned by the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC).

If you have already been infected by the coronavirus and you weren’t stuck with at least one sequel for a while really, feel lucky. Because there are few people who have not suffered from some effect after having suffered from the disease either for the first time or with recent reinfections.

As simple as saying that the greater the number of infections you have due to the virus or its variants, the greater your probability of presenting covid Length and having to deal with the aftermath it leaves behind. A recent study in Natural Medicine called “Symptoms and risk factors for long COVID in non-hospitalized adults” refers that it is already well recognized that at least 10% of individuals who become ill will develop symptoms beyond 4 to 12 weeks after infection. This research suggests that 62 are the symptoms that were associated with Sars-Cov-2 infection, twelve weeks or more, after infection, although 50 of them were the ones that this report consolidated.

However, a preliminary study of Ziyad Al-Aly and collaborators from the Washington University School of Medicine, done in 5,693,208 million people that included 257,427 with a single infection, 38,926 reinfected (even on more than 3 occasions) and a control group of 5,396,855, showed that reinfections contribute to additional health risks, beyond what occurs only with a primary infection. In other words, if the infection did not leave you with sequelae for the first time, the one that gives you more times makes you more vulnerable to suffering more symptoms of prolonged Covid (which can perhaps even be risky for mortality) and more severe. . This study also hinted at this trend of increased risk for the unvaccinated.

Process Magazine, Forbes, MedScape, Runners World, Latinus The Sun (England), El mundo (Spain) or even the Arab news daily Al Jazeera, were just some of the many media that mentioned and even made their own diagrams, infographics or even videos of the meta-analysis published in the Scientific Reports of Nature by the Group Development of Novartis Pharmaceuticals with Sandra López León at the helm and her team. They were the ones who determined a total of 55 sequelae reported in the scientific literature where they point out that 80% of patients with COVID-19 will face one or more long-term symptoms.