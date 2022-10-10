Sequencing in thrombosis and hemostasis

A technician analyzes a sample in one of the massive sequencing equipment.

The advances in medicine are advancing by leaps and bounds and health professionals work daily to improve the diagnosis and the disease treatment as the thrombosis and the hemostasis. In the first of these areas, the development of massive sequencing plays a key role. This was highlighted during the XXXVIII National Congress of the Spanish Society of Thrombosis and Hemostasis (SETH), which is held until next Saturday in Barcelona together with the Spanish Society of Hematology and Haemostasis (SEHH) and the international society of hematology (ISH).

About, Bethlehem of the Morena neighborhoodfrom the University of Murcia, explained that “in the diagnostic field, the development of massive sequencing It directs us towards a precise, fast and personalized diagnosis that will allow precision medicine with important prognostic and therapeutic implications that will facilitate the management of each patient as what they are, a unique and complex person”. In this sense, next-generation sequencing will help reduce the number of undiagnosed cases and discover new molecular mechanisms involved in the disease.

In the case of thrombosis and hemostasis, this translates into significant advances in cases of thrombosis and other alterations of hemostasis, such as thrombocytopenia or hemophilia. For example, De la Morena specified, “the third generation sequencingn has benefited patients with thrombosis who had gone up to more than 30 years without a diagnosis”.

For its part, Laura Gutierrez Gutierrezfrom the Health Research Institute of the Principality of Asturias (ISPA) and the University of Oviedo, highlighted in one of his presentations how platelets in different health states contribute to advances in personalized therapies. “Knowing the peculiarities of how they are formed and how they are will even help us to use platelets as ‘biosensors’ or a source of diagnostic or prognostic biomarkers,” she pointed out.

Resistance to antithrombotic drugs

Resistance to antithrombotic or antiplatelet therapy is defined as lack of response to the standard dose. Noelia Vilalta Setófrom the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, addressed this issue during the Congress and explained that this resistance “is given by the baseline conditions of the subject receiving the treatment”, unlike the antibiotic resistance. “Basically there are two causes of resistance: acquired secondary to the interaction of drugs and food; and genetics, due to polymorphisms in enzymes involved in drug metabolism and transport,” he noted.

Regarding the solutions in this regard, the specialist emphasized that “a state of resistance can only be diagnosed if we are aware that such a possibility exists. The prevalence of resistance is unknown due to its underdiagnosis and because it is a rare entity”

The therapeutic arsenal to be able to treat patients with thrombotic problems is increasing, but the antithrombotic drugs They are not exempt from side effects, such as bleeding, which is the most common, according to experts. “The greater diversity of therapeutic options offers the clinician the possibility of giving each patient the drug that best suits their profile. However, the simplification in the guidelines or the lack of need for regular check-ups causes an over-prescription of treatments by specialists who are unaware of the contraindications. Also in cases where anticoagulated patients are not followed up, increasing the number of complications in this population group”, concluded Vilalta.