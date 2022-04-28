SER of Puerto Rico is reaccredited before CARF International for its excellence in medicine and rehabilitation | Health

The Education and Rehabilitation Society (SER) of Puerto Rico once again received the highest rating of excellence for the provision of therapeutic medical services offered by its physical rehabilitation program to the population living with a disability and/or acquired condition in its three centers from Hato Rey, Ponce and Ceiba.

Reaccreditation was achieved through the Commission for the Accreditation of Physical Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an entity founded in 1966 that operates as an independent, non-profit organization that accredits providers of specialized physical rehabilitation services. health and social with the aim of promoting the quality, value and optimal results of its programs in the area of ​​rehabilitation.

“The maximum accreditation that CARF International grants to SER for the next three years is the validation of our commitment and mission with the people we serve. In the same way, it certifies our vision of development so that we have in Puerto Rico unique services of excellence, accessible and available to everyone who needs them,” said Nilda Morales, president and chief executive officer of SER de Puerto Rico.

“This accreditation is the result of the extraordinary work and commitment that each of our medical specialists, therapists, clinicians, administration staff, contribute every day in our institution to all our participants. We reaffirm our commitment to maintain the highest standards of medical services in rehabilitation with the highest technology and proven methods of world quality, always with respect and empathy for our participants and their families”, said the president of the Board of Directors of SER de Puerto Rico, Mr. Milton L. Cruz.

SER de Puerto Rico is a non-profit institution, established since 1950, that offers therapeutic medical services, education and support services to people with disabilities and/or the autism spectrum as well as their families.

The entity operates the only pediatric rehabilitation center on the Island. In the same way and with the same commitment, it has developed community impact programs such as: evaluation, referral and follow-up clinics for infants from 0 to five years old, adults and older adults, reaching to the different municipalities and their rural areas for greater accessibility and availability of services to those who need it most.

For more information about the institution you can access www.ser.pr or call 787-767-6710.