Serbia, after the Djokovic case the lithium war breaks out with Australia- Corriere.it

from Claudio Del Frate

Mining concession to a Melbourne multinational withdrawn despite the mineral being strategic and its price increased by 437% in one year

The government of Serbia has decided to permanently revoke the permits for the extraction of lithium – rare mineral considered strategic for the future – initially granted to a multinational in the sector. The company targeted the Rio Tinto, an Anglo-Australian capital, the third in the world of the sector: for this reason several sources have linked the stop in the manner to the recent Djokovic case which the Australian government has barred from participating in the Tennis Open as not vaccinated. A retaliation by the Belgrade government, in turn also pressured by major environmental protests against the start of mining; or on the contrary an Australian revenge for reversing the project.

The dialogue between the Serbian government and Rio Tinto dates back to 2006: at the center of the discussion an area along the friver Jadar, in the southern part of the country, near the border with Bosnia. In the mountains of the area, experts identify a large deposit of lithium, a mineral considered strategic for multiple uses, the main one being the construction of batteries for electric cars. The demand is constantly growing, just think that in the course of 2021 the price of lithium increased by 437%. And in the Jadar region, lithium abounds: an estimated 136 million tons, one of the largest reserves on the planet. Rio Tinto starts dialogue with Belgrade: in July 2021 comes to put an investment of 2.5 billion euros to inaugurate the mining activity in 2027.

In the meantime, they have grown and made themselves very vehement protests against the opening of the mine: environmental damage is feared over a very large area, water pollution, deforestation, fumes. But also excessive concessions to the private interests of the multinational. The Serbian government under pressure: sees the elections at the gates, has entered into dialogue with Brussels for EU accession. January 7 Prime Minister Ana Brbic announces that the tear with the multinational neighbor. In the middle of the same month the Djokovic case explodes: the world tennis number one is blocked on his landing in Australia because he is not vaccinated. Arrested, he was expelled from the country on the 16th of the same month. January 20 – four days later – Belgrade announces that the concession to Rio Tinto was withdrawn: the project will jump despite its economic and strategic value.

Djokovic has not broken any rules or law but came to Australia with the good will to play tennis, but was dragged, without his will or malice, into a political game declares the Serbian Foreign Minister Starovic. They want to tackle an alleged political question on principles that are not pressing for you the head of state Alexander Vucic. The Belgrade newspaper breaks the misunderstandings Republika according to which the expulsion of the tennis champion by the Australian government is only collateral damage, a transversal revenge for the protests against the mine of the Rio Tinto. The same Djokovic, on its social channels, he had published pictures of the demonstrations environmentalists.

At the moment, therefore, the start of the blocked lithium extraction, Australia and Serbia remain at loggerheads and the contemporaneity between the suspension of the concession and the expulsion of the tennis player from the Open is read by Belgrade as a retaliation.