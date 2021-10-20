Serbia: President Vucic receives Johnny Depp in Belgrade

The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, received Johnny Depp today in Belgrade at the seat of the presidency of the Republic. According to a note from the presidential office, Depp was accompanied by representatives of Iervolino Studios (Ies) of Iervolino and Lady Bacardi entertainment, the creators of the animated series produced in Serbia by Archangel Digital Studios and starring Johnny Depp. The series was produced with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia. “The production of such a series is important not only for Iervolino Studios and Archangel Digital Studios, who presented this project in partnership, but also for the Serbian creative industry, as well as for the promotion of our country in the world,” he said. President Vucic, who will deliver the honor of the Order of Merit to Depp on the day of the Republic Day of Serbia. “I am honored by the decision to be awarded the Order of Merit. It will be a great honor for me to come to Serbia on February 15th and participate in the solemn ceremony. I will continue to work on promoting your wonderful country, ”said Johnny Depp.

In addition to the actor, Andrea Jervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino and Lady Bacardi entertainment and Milos Bikovic of Archangel Digital Studios were also present today. A branch of Iervolino Studios in Belgrade will be officially inaugurated this week, according to the presidential note. “Serbia is one of the most stimulating markets in which Iervolino and Lady Bacardi entertainment operates. The production of the Puffins Impossible series is proof that we have a capable and dedicated team ready for world-class projects. We’ve opened an entire industry dedicated to post-production and visual effects, and our plans go beyond producing animated content. Our goal is for Serbia to become Hollywood, ”said Monica Bacardi, co-founder of Iervolino and Lady Bacardi entertainment and Iervolino Studios.

Read also other news on Nova News

Follow us on the social channels of Nova News on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram