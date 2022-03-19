Serbian fans remember US and NATO invasions and wars, including Guatemala – Prensa Libre

It turns out that the fans of the Serbian team, which won the second leg 2-1 but was eliminated 4-2 on aggregate, cheered for their team throughout the game. However, the emotional moment came when they showed “the rags” where they remembered some specific dates that did not go unnoticed by the countries mentioned.

The world has been on edge since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began. Most of the protests have been against the government of Vladimir Putin, however, on March 17 in the second leg of the Europa League between the Red Star of Serbia and Rangers of Scotland something different happened and it has gone viral.

The Red Star has shown its support for the Russian government on several occasions because its sponsor is Gazprom, Russia’s largest state-controlled gas company.

Before this game they had already sung in favor of Russia in light of the events taking place in Ukraine. And this March 17 they did it again with the fabrics that not only put the names of the invaded countries but they had a message of peace and criticism for NATO and the United States.

The banners were shown in the stands of the Rajko Mitic Stadium -better known as the Marakana de Belgrano-. The show in the stands was closed by one that said: “All we say is give peace a chance.”

The names of the countries and the year of the conflict appeared on the fabrics: from the Korean War in 1950, to Syria in 2011.

The second fabric that led this mosaic of protest was ¡Guatemalan 1954! The message recalled the intervention of Guatemala by the United States through the Central American Intelligence (CIA) to overthrow the second government of the 1944 Revolution, presided over by Jacobo Árbenz Guzmán.

On the football field of the Red Star in Belgrade, in Serbia, today the fans showed on their banners more than 20 countries bombed and massacred by the US and NATO. Spectacular response of the Serbian people to the sudden and supposed European and American “pacifism”. pic.twitter.com/l57sHFWS1O — Dimitri Sokolov (@DimitriChamanov) March 18, 2022

Along with the name of Guatemala, other Latin American countries appeared, such as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Argentina, Brazil and Nicaragua. In addition, they also revealed other invaded nations from Africa, Asia and Europe.

Beyond the rag in the stands, on the field the Red Star beat Rangers 2-1. Those led by Dejan Stankovic prevailed thanks to goals from Mirko Ivanic and Ben Nabouhane (Ryan Kent discounted for Glasgow). However, they failed to progress to the quarter-finals as Scotland had won 3-0 in the first leg. With an aggregate of 4-2, the visitors got the ticket to the next round.