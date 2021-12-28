Sports

Serbian press: Novak Djokovic will train in Belgrade in the next few days. Confident to play in Melbourne with a medical exception

Novak Djokovic born in 1987, n.1 in the world

The number one in the world Novak Djokovic in recent weeks he is training in Belgrade. The 34-year-old Serbian, as we all know by now, has always had a cautious stance on mandatory vaccination and after it became clear that it would be one of the requirements to land in Australia to participate in the January tournaments his presence was always in doubt at the Australian Open.

At a time when there are three days left to the start of the ATP Cup and today Tennis Australia has assured that it has not yet received the indication of Djokovic’s retirement, the Serbian press writes that the world No. 1 will not play the tournament and that he intends to continue training in Belgrade in the next few days.

The newspaper ‘Blic’ declares that Djokovic is not vaccinated, but remains very confident of playing the Australian Open with the use of a medical exception, writes the daily, with the support of the Australian federation, which will put pressure on local authorities for the importance of Djokovic’s presence , nine-time tournament champion (a record in men’s singles), in the first Grand Slam of the year.

The ATP Tour recently revealed that only five players in the top 100 singles players are not vaccinated. If this news is confirmed, the number 1 in world tennis is one of them.

