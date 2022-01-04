Sports

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will participate in the Australian Open thanks to an “exemption”, probably for the coronavirus vaccine

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has announced that he will participate in the next edition of the Australian Open, one of the four most important tournaments in the world, which will be held in Melbourne from 17 to 30 January. Djokovic said he will participate thanks to a medical exemption, without specifying from what even though according to the main media it is the exemption from the coronavirus vaccine.

The participation of Djokovic, who is in first place in the men’s world ranking and who has won the Australian Open nine times, including the last three editions, had in fact remained in doubt until the last due to the rules of the state of Victoria, where finds Melbourne, which require anyone who enters to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Djokovic never wanted to say whether or not he got vaccinated, but he is known to have been skeptical about it and it is believed he is not.

In recent days, the director of the Australian Open, Craig Tiley, had said that some unvaccinated players had been granted exemptions to play in the tournament, specifying that these were exemptions for medical reasons. It is not known at the moment why Djokovic obtained the exemption, but it is also possible that he recently tested positive for the virus, which would allow him to postpone his vaccination.

