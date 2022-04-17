Serdar Özer, Cihan in Hercai, who is he: biography, career, photos and everything about the Turkish actor | Profile | Age | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

The telenovela “Hercai: love and revenge” not only became the favorite of the public for the story it told, but also for the actors who demonstrated their great professionalism when interpreting each character. An example of this is Serdar Özer who played the role of Cihan who, in fiction, was a man whose presence generated fear for being one of the villains.

MORE INFORMATION: How many chapters are left for the end of “Hercai” on Telemundo

“Hercai” is a telenovela starring Ebru Sahin Y Akin Akinozü who played Reyyan Y They watchrespectively, in a story of love, hate and revenge that crossed borders becoming one of the Ottoman dramas with the highest international audience.

A large cast of actors also appears in this production, among which stand out Ayda Aksel, Ayşegul Günay Y Serdar Ozer whose roles gave much to talk about.

MORE INFORMATION: The 5 best moments of Miran and Reyyan in “Hercai”

Serdar Özer is a Turkish actor who has participated in different soap operas (Photo: Serdar Özer / Instagram)

Precisely, Serdar Ozer he had an excellent participation with his character Cihan who was -in fiction- a person feared by many and wanted to become the murderer of They watch.

But leaving aside the character he played in the successful soap opera “Hercai”, Serdar Ozer He is a renowned actor in Turkey and throughout his career as a professional he has made more than twenty productions including soap operas, series and movies.

WHO IS SERDAR ÖZER?

The actor Serdar Ozer He was born in the city of Istanbul (Turkey) on January 21, 1980. Currently, at 42 years old, he is an actor with a great career in his country.

After completing his basic studies in primary and secondary school, he also decided to pursue a career in tourism. That is why he studied tourism and hotel management at the Girne American University.

But it was his passion for acting that made him fully dedicate himself to this profession. It was so that in 2003 he debuted as an actor in the “Hekimoğlu” series. After that, he was also invited to participate in important television series.

Serdar Özer had an excellent participation in “Hercai”. Here he is seen in a scene (Photo: Serdar Özer / Instagram)

It was 2014 and he could be part of the series “The day my destiny was written” where he played the role of Maksut. In 2017, she joined the cast of “Tell Me to Love Me”. But his fame increased when he entered “Hercai”, a production that became the favorite of thousands of people.

At the moment, Serdar Ozer is married to Çigdem Özer with whom he has a child.

MORE INFORMATION: Feride Çetin, the actress of “Hercai” who was left a widow at the age of 41

Serdar Özer with a group of actors who make up the cast of “Hercai” (Photo: Serdar Özer / Instagram)

INSTAGRAM PHOTOS BY SERDAR ÖZER

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

Turkish soap operaHercai” focuses on Reyyan, granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat, as well as one of the cruelest. What She is not the biological granddaughter of Nasuh, the leader of the clan, the young woman is constantly mistreated and humiliated at the expense of her cousin Yaren.

However, that doesn’t stop Miran, Yaren’s fiancé, from falling in love and eventually marrying her. After her wedding night, and after consummating her marriage,

Reyyan discover that They watch he only married her to get back at her family. In time, secrets will be revealed as Reyyan and Miran try to cherish their love despite all odds.

MORE INFORMATION: The explained ending of the Turkish soap opera “Hercai”

HOW WAS THE REENCOUNTER OF EBRU ŞAHIN WITH SOME ACTORS OF “HERCAI”?

Although the recordings of “Hercai” ended in April 2021, Ebru Şahin has continued his friendship with the cast members with whom he meets often and remembers many anecdotes from the soap opera recordings.

The beautiful actress shared the moments with her colleagues from “Hercai” on social networks. They look very happy and amused in an outdoor restaurant. Among them are Oya Unustası and Ahmet Tansu Taşanlar. The Ottoman press comments that whenever they find some free time, they get together. MORE DETAILS HERE.